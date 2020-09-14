RM LAW Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation.

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of Nikola Corporation ("Nikola" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NKLA) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.If you purchased shares of Nikola and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Nikola is the subject of a research report published on September 10, 2020, by Hindenburg Research. The report alleges that the Company is "an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies." Hindenburg claims it "gathered extensive evidence-including recorded phone calls, text messages, private emails, and behind-the-scenes photographs-detailing dozens of false statements by Nikola Founder Trevor Milton. We have never seen this level of deception at a public company, especially of this size." The report claims the Company's supposed "multi-billion-dollar order book" is "filled with fluff." Based on this news, shares of Nikola fell by more than 11% on September 10, 2020.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

Related Links

http://www.rmclasslaw.com

