RM LAW Announces Investigation of OPKO Health, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. has commenced an investigation into potential securities law violations by certain officers of OPKO Health, Inc. ("OPKO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ : OPK ).

On September 7, 2018 the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filed a complaint against OPKO and its Chief Executive Officer, Phillip Frost, alleging that they violated the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Specifically, the SEC's complaint alleged that OPKO and Frost were participants in "highly profitable 'pump-and-dump' schemes … from 2013 through 2018" in the stock of public companies that, "while enriching Defendants by millions of dollars, left retail investors holding virtually worthless shares."

Following this news, shares of OPKO's common stock declined $1.01 per share, or over 18%, before they were halted for trading by Nasdaq on September 7, 2018 at $4.58 per share.

