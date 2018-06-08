RM LAW Announces Investigation of REV Group, Inc.

On June 7, 2018, REV announced disappointing quarterly financial and operational results which had been "adversely impacted by near term commodity price inflation, supply chain constraints and shortfalls." The Company further reported that "[a]s a result of lower-than-expected second-quarter performance due to the negative factors discussed above which are impacting the Company's margins, REV has revised its full-year [financial] outlook." Specifically, the Company reduced its full-year 2018 financial outlook for revenue, adjusted EBITDA (from $200 - $220 million to $175 - $185 million), net income (from $90 - $110 million to $72 - $87 million), and adjusted net income (from $110 - $125 million to $94 - $105 million).

Following this news, shares of the Company's common stock declined $3.39 per share, or 19%, to close on June 7, 2018 at $14.52.

