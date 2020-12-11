RM LAW Announces Investigation of SEACOR Holdings, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of SEACOR Holdings, Inc. ("SEACOR" or the "Company") (NYSE: CKH) relating to its proposed acquisition by an affiliate of American Industrial Partners.

Under the terms of the agreement, SEACOR shareholders are expected to receive $41.50 in cash per share.

The investigation focuses on whether SEACOR Holdings, Inc. and its Board of Directors violated securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company by 1) failing to conduct a fair process, and 2) whether and by how much this proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

