RM LAW Announces Investigation of Surgery Partners, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of Surgery Partners, Inc. ("Surgery Partners" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGRY) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Surgery Partners and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

rm@maniskas.com

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.

Related Links

https://www.rmclasslaw.com

