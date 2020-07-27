RM LAW Announces Investigation of Vaxart, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces an investigation on behalf of Vaxart, Inc. ("Vaxart" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: VXRT) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you purchased shares of Vaxart and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

Our investigation relates to stock sales made by the corporation's largest shareholder in June 2020. According to an article published by The New York Times on July 25, 2020, Vaxart's largest shareholder, hedge fund Armistice Capital, has made substantial profits from the rush for the coronavirus vaccine. In the spring of 2020, Vaxart began development of an orally administered Covid-19 vaccine. During this time, Vaxart also amended the terms of its warrants agreement with Armistice Capital making it easier for the hedge fund to rapidly acquire and sell shares.

On June 26, 2020, Vaxart issued a news release announcing that it had been selected for Operation Warp Speed, the federal initiative to quickly develop drugs to combat the coronavirus. The truth was more complex. Vaxart's Covid-19 vaccine candidate was included in a trial on primates that a federal agency organized in conjunction with Operation Warp Speed. However, Vaxart is not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from Operation Warp Speed. Following Vaxart's June 26th announcement, Armistice exercised its newly amended warrants to buy nearly 21 million Vaxart shares and immediately sold them, making an immense $197 million profit.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at [email protected] or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

