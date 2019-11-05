RM LAW Files Class Action Lawsuit Against SmileDirectClub, Inc.

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the Middle District of Tennessee on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub, Inc. ("SmileDirectClub" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SDC) Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's September 2019 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering").

On September 13, 2019, the Company filed its prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC, which forms part of the Registration Statement. In the IPO, the Company sold approximately 58.5 million shares of Class A common stock at a price of $23.00 per share. The Company received proceeds of approximately $1.27 billion from the Offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions.

On September 24, 2019, a class action complaint was filed by dentists, orthodontists, and consumers against SmileDirectClub, alleging false advertising, fraud, negligence, and unfair and deceptive trade practices. The complaint disputed the accuracy of several statements in the Registration Statement and highlighted that the Company is subject to litigation for operating as a dentist without proper licensing in several states, as well as other litigation.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.47, or nearly 9%, to close at $15.68 per share on September 24, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume. The price stock continued to decline over the next two trading sessions by $2.74, or over 17%, to close at $12.94 per share on September 26, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Company's stock would close on October 21, 2019 at $9.13 per share, a 60% decline from the $23 per share IPO price.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts. Specifically, the defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company's customers and monitored their progress; (2) that, as a result, the Company's practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) that, as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) that the efficacy of the Company's treatment was overstated; (5) that the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

