RM Palmer Issues Additional Statement on OSHA Press Release re Citations

WEST READING, Pa., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The statement by OSHA's Area Director was inflammatory, callous, and irresponsible.

RM Palmer stands by its safety program and policies and has already contested the OSHA citations in this matter. The Company disputes each of the citations and contends that the agency had no basis to issue these citations as stated.

The OSHA citations are predicated upon a "leak" inside of a Palmer building. The National Transportation Safety Board's July 19, 2023, Investigative Update contains no reference to any natural gas leak inside any Palmer building (click here). It does identify leaks in two natural gas main service tees under a public street outside the building.

OSHA in this case has issued a "general duty clause" violation that is not specific to evacuation procedures. OSHA has no evacuation procedure specific to a natural gas explosion hazard.

Palmer's fire evacuation procedures would have sent our many employees from both buildings to a muster point on a sidewalk across the street from the buildings or in a parking lot behind another building. Until the NTSB's investigation is complete, there is simply no basis to evaluate OSHA's statement that an evacuation would have prevented the seven tragic deaths that occurred.

RM Palmer will continue to participate in the ongoing NTSB investigation and eagerly anticipates its determination of causation.

RM Palmer has always put the safety of its employees and community first, and is committed to providing a safe working environment. Along those lines, RM Palmer plans to work with the NTSB and lobbyist to develop new OSHA regulations to assist employers in implementing the best strategies during unforeseen natural gas releases.

