RM Palmer Issues Statement Regarding NTSB Factual Reports

RM Palmer

22 Feb, 2024, 18:54 ET

WEST READING, Pa., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone here at the R M Palmer Company LLC  have always taken the health and safety of all our employees and our community very seriously.  We will always remember those affected as we move forward. Our Plant Manager, our Vice President of Human Resources in charge of safety, and our senior maintenance mechanic along with supportive staff lost their lives responding to a report of an odor outside one of our buildings. They showed tremendous courage responding to the scene, putting the interest of others before their own. They did not run from the incident, they ran to the incident.  They, along with our other teammates paid the ultimate price responding to a confusing situation.  We are eternally grateful for their service and courage and we miss them deeply.

We have fully cooperated with the NTSB and all the governmental agencies investigating the cause of this incident. We believe openness and transparency are critical to finding the root cause as we continue to advocate for local and national solutions to prevent a tragic accident like this one from happening to anyone else in the future.

Once again we would like to thank all the first responders, community organizations, Palmer teammates, retail partners, consumers and all individuals who were so supportive of our team following the incident last March.

