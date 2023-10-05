R.M. Palmer Responds to OSHA Press Release re Citations

News provided by

RM Palmer

05 Oct, 2023, 15:25 ET

Intends vigorously to contest OSHA's citations, which it believes are legally and factually unsupported

WEST READING, Pa., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- R.M. Palmer is still mourning the tragic deaths and injuries to its employees from the events of last March 24. Our thoughts and prayers remain with those who were injured and the families of those were killed.

Shortly after the explosion R.M. Palmer was asked by the National Transportation Safety Board to assist as a "party" to its investigation of the accident. We have been actively participating in the NTSB investigation and also assisting state and federal agencies, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, in their investigations.

Federal regulations governing the NTSB investigation prohibit us from commenting substantively on the investigation, including the recently released OSHA findings, until the NTSB issues its findings, likely sometime next year. In the meantime, we can, however, assure our employees and the community that R.M. Palmer does not agree that it has violated any provision of OSHA's workplace standards.

We also note that the July 19, 2023 NTSB Investigative Update concerning its investigation advises that:

  • After the accident, the NTSB investigation found that natural gas was leaking from a DuPont service tee under a public road less than 2 feet from underground piping that ran between our headquarters building and the building the ultimately exploded. Analysis by the NTSB Materials Laboratory found a longitudinal crack in this DuPont service tee (right).
  • This leaking DuPont service tee was installed in 1982.
  • The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration added the type of service tee that was leaking to their list of pipe materials with "poor performance histories relative to brittle-like cracking" in 2007.
  • In 2021, UGI exposed and retired the service line that was connected to this DuPont service tee when they relocated the natural gas meter from the basement to the exterior of the building that ultimately exploded. After the service line was retired, however, the 1982 DuPont service tee remained connected to the natural gas system, pressurized at full system pressure.
  • As part of the meter relocation project, UGI installed a new service tee and a new service line. A small leak was also found in this newly installed service.

https://www.ntsb.gov/investigations/Pages/PLD23LR002.aspx

The July 19, 2023, NTSB Investigative Update contains no reference to any natural gas leak inside any Palmer building.

R.M. Palmer continues to cooperate in the NTSB's investigation. In the meantime, R.M. Palmer intends vigorously to contest OSHA's citations, which it believes are legally and factually unsupported.

We have always put the safety of our employees and community first. It is our number one priority, and we are committed to providing a safe working environment.

Media Contact:
RMPalmermedia@gmail.com

SOURCE RM Palmer

