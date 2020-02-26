R&M to Present Intelligent Buildings Webcast on March 5th and Host Open House at New U.S. East Coast Office on April 30th

The " Intelligent Buildings " webcast on March 5 th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time examines multiple aspects of building and managing the infrastructure to support systems within an intelligent building. It will include a presentation, "Twisted-Pair Cabling for Intelligent Buildings," by R&M's LAN Cabling Market Manager Matthias Gerber. Gerber will present that LAN cabling trends are driven by the need for intelligent building infrastructure, in which a wide range of functionalities is managed and monitored over a converged network. This type of network must be capable of powering large numbers of remote devices such as sensors and peripheral equipment, all of which gather and process data. The connectivity landscape is becoming unified and standardized particularly in networks advantageous for data and power to be integrated, with IP as a common platform for previous disparate systems. Gerber's presentation also will cover deployment of a united LAN and Ethernet/IP cabling system for an intelligent building.

In the webcast Gerber also will introduce to the U.S. market R&M's PowerSafe quality seal, which R&M marks on its cabling products with insulation displacement contact (IDC) terminations optimized for continuous, high-power four-pair power over ethernet (4PPoE) transmission in intelligent buildings. The PowerSafe seal guides R&M customers to choose the correct R&M products for demanding 4PPoE applications.

R&M's East Coast open house on April 30th at its new office in Elkridge, Maryland will celebrate R&M's expansion to the East Coast and its acquisition of Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. The agenda will include:

"R&M company presentation," by Michel Riva , CEO of R&M

, CEO of R&M "Market trends outlook with a U.S. focus," by Andreas Ruesseler , CMO of R&M

, CMO of R&M "Integration strategy for Optimum Fiberoptics and R&M's position in the U.S. market today," by Christopher Stratas, president of R&M USA

"The capabilities of R&M's Elkridge site," with tours by Jay Megan , founder of Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. and business manager at R&M

site," with tours by , founder of Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. and business manager at R&M R&M and business partner product presentations by Prysmian, Ilsintech and others in the Elkridge showroom

showroom A barbeque between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

