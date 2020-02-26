R&M to Present Intelligent Buildings Webcast on March 5th and Host Open House at New U.S. East Coast Office on April 30th
Webcast to include U.S. introduction of R&M's PowerSafe quality seal for R&M cabling products for power over ethernet (PoE) in intelligent buildings
MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- R&M, an active developer and supplier of high-quality network infrastructures, today announced it will present "Twisted-Pair Cabling for Intelligent Buildings," in a March 5th "Intelligent Buildings" webcast produced and moderated by Cabling Installation & Maintenance, and will host an open house on April 30th celebrating its East Coast expansion and acquisition of Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. in Elkridge, Maryland.
The "Intelligent Buildings" webcast on March 5th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time examines multiple aspects of building and managing the infrastructure to support systems within an intelligent building. It will include a presentation, "Twisted-Pair Cabling for Intelligent Buildings," by R&M's LAN Cabling Market Manager Matthias Gerber. Gerber will present that LAN cabling trends are driven by the need for intelligent building infrastructure, in which a wide range of functionalities is managed and monitored over a converged network. This type of network must be capable of powering large numbers of remote devices such as sensors and peripheral equipment, all of which gather and process data. The connectivity landscape is becoming unified and standardized particularly in networks advantageous for data and power to be integrated, with IP as a common platform for previous disparate systems. Gerber's presentation also will cover deployment of a united LAN and Ethernet/IP cabling system for an intelligent building.
In the webcast Gerber also will introduce to the U.S. market R&M's PowerSafe quality seal, which R&M marks on its cabling products with insulation displacement contact (IDC) terminations optimized for continuous, high-power four-pair power over ethernet (4PPoE) transmission in intelligent buildings. The PowerSafe seal guides R&M customers to choose the correct R&M products for demanding 4PPoE applications.
Register here for the "Intelligent Buildings" webcast on March 5th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
R&M's East Coast open house on April 30th at its new office in Elkridge, Maryland will celebrate R&M's expansion to the East Coast and its acquisition of Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. The agenda will include:
- "R&M company presentation," by Michel Riva, CEO of R&M
- "Market trends outlook with a U.S. focus," by Andreas Ruesseler, CMO of R&M
- "Integration strategy for Optimum Fiberoptics and R&M's position in the U.S. market today," by Christopher Stratas, president of R&M USA
- "The capabilities of R&M's Elkridge site," with tours by Jay Megan, founder of Optimum Fiberoptics Inc. and business manager at R&M
- R&M and business partner product presentations by Prysmian, Ilsintech and others in the Elkridge showroom
- A barbeque between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Register here for the R&M East Coast Open House on April 30th at R&M USA EAST, 7195 Troy Hill Drive, Elkridge, Maryland.
About R&M
R&M (Reichle & De-Massari AG) is a leading global producer of future-proof products and systems for communication and data networks. The company's close collaboration with certified partners results in pioneering work in the sectors LAN, public and telecom networks, and data centers. The Swiss family company stands for innovation, quality, and proximity to customers. For more information visit www.rdm.com
