R&M USA introduces SYNO modular closure with new seal technology for fiber optic networks

MILPITAS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R&M, the globally active developer and provider of cabling systems for high-quality network infrastructures, today introduced the SYNO dome closure, a new outdoor closure solution for North American fiber optic networks.

The SYNO dome closure is one of R&M USA's FTTx portfolio products, which can integrate into the end-to-end FTTx connectivity from the central office to the end-user premises. The SYNO dome closure is available in three models – 288F, 576F and 1,152F accommodating single or rollable fiber cables.

The SYNO dome closure helps network operators deploy and modify infrastructure flexibly with as few limits as possible. Tweet this The SYNO dome closure is one of R&M’s products for end-to-end FTTx connectivity. It manages up to 1,152 splice connections and features gel cold sealing and modular cable entry. The R&M SYNO dome closure features a modular system for cable entries that eliminates the laborious task of threading fiber optic cables through the closure base. It also eliminates time-consuming sealing using shrink tubes. Instead, integrated blocks made from R&M’s SYNO gel seal the splice closure. The SYNO dome closure supports dynamic networks requiring modifications at short notice during network operation.

The innovative and highly modular SYNO gel technology used by R&M is setting a new standard in mechanical cold sealing of closures. When the cable entry is sealed, gel surrounds each cable, preventing dust and moisture from entering. Fluctuating temperatures, mechanical loads or water pressure cannot damage the dome closure in any way. The gel blocks integrated into the cable entry kits are also easy to open and replace, are resealable and offer long-term stability.

The SYNO dome closure modular cable entries revolutionize the assembly process in FTTx outside plant applications and simplify maintenance work during operation. The cable entries allow network operators to make tailored roll-out plans at short notice, and integrate new fiber capacity or routings at any time, without having to replace the closure or to open existing splices.

The SYNO cable entries are positioned laterally in eight radially arranged bays in the closure duct. The cable entry kits are interchangeable and support any desired configurations as well as mixed assemblies of cables and micro ducts. The cable entries can be opened, closed, changed, and retrofitted in a few simple steps. The cable bays and individual cables remain freely accessible, so that the dome closure can be modified or fitted with additional fiber optic cables during network operation.

"The SYNO dome closure meets the requirements of network operators who prefer to deploy and modify infrastructure flexibly with as few limits as possible. The flexibility of this modular outside plant solution is unique; it supports typical application needs, mixed topologies, and cable types of modern fiber optic networks. The SYNO product features are based on R&M's many years of experience working with global FTTx customers," said Aslam Zuberi, R&M's FTTx market manager, North America.

Inside the SYNO dome closure is R&M's Single Circuit Management System with its scalable trays and the most efficient fiber management technology. R&M offers eight different cable entry kits for configurations from one via two, four and eight up to 16 cables, optimized for typical cable diameters covering a range from 1 mm (0.04") to 28 mm (1.1") in cable diameter and micro ducts up to 14 mm (0.55"). This modular dome closure concept suits virtually any application, such as a distribution, branch, or cable joint closure. A bending radius of 40 mm is gentle on fibers and is guaranteed regardless of packing density.

R&M's SYNO dome closure is available immediately in North America. For more information visit SYNO dome closure - R&M (rdm.com) or email R&M at [email protected].

About R&M

R&M is a globally active company in the information and communication technology sectors, with U.S. offices in California and Maryland. The company develops, manufactures and sells future-proof products and systems for communication and data networks. Thanks to its innovative strength, R&M now covers the entire connectivity range alongside network cabling. R&M network solutions can be used in LAN, telecommunication, fiber to the home and data centers. The family company founded in 1964 has its own production plants in 13 locations.

