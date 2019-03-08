RMA Critical Thinking Course Will Enhance Bankers' Cognitive and Communications Skills

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association (RMA) is pleased to offer its Critical Thinking Course on May 2, 2019, at its headquarters in Philadelphia, Pa.

Designed for bankers who want to improve their critical thinking skills and their job performance, the one-day program consists of four modules: critical thinking as a key competency in operational risk management; metacognition, biases, and rigorous thinking; problem-solving models; and critical thinking at work.

"This course is a great example of how RMA is expanding its educational offerings for bankers and risk managers to be successful in today's challenging markets," said RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster.

A series of small group activities and scenarios will prepare participants to integrate critical thinking into their daily practice, model and design practical solutions, generate alternatives, and evaluate and negotiate decisions.

For additional information, and to register, visit: https://www.rmahq.org/MeetingDetail.aspx?productId=683744301

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 2,500 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

