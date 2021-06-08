RMA Launches 'Women in Risk' Initiative at GCOR XV

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association (RMA) today launched its new "Women in Risk" community with a special panel discussion at its GCOR XV Virtual Conference.

Women in Risk will be an RMA community that provides peer sharing, inspiration, events, and resources to help women advance and thrive in their financial industry careers. Events will include Women in Risk forums, affinity groups, and an annual themed issue of The RMA Journal.

At today's Women in Risk panel at RMA's Governance, Compliance, and Operational Risk Conference, leading risk managers spoke of the experiences, roles, and mentors that shaped their paths to becoming chief risk officers. The session, moderated by RMA Enterprise Risk Management Associate Director Elena Noverola, featured:

Amanda Norton of Wells Fargo.

of Wells Fargo. Jodi Richard of U.S. Bank.

of U.S. Bank. Helga Houston of Huntington Bank.

"Barron's reported this year that women hold only 11% of the executive positions at publicly traded U.S. financial institutions," said RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster. "While that is actually a slight increase from five years ago, there is clearly much room for improvement. I am excited about the launch of Women in Risk, and proud of the role it and RMA's other DEI efforts will have in expanding opportunities in the financial services industry."

GCOR XV is preparing risk managers for the challenges of a new economic landscape—a world that will feel the effects of COVID-19 long after the end of the pandemic, yet which also confronts rapid and massive change unlike any time in history.

Centered on the theme of "Navigating the New Normal," the conference is a must for anyone desiring to learn more about managing operational risk at this pivotal time, when emerging issues related to cybersecurity, climate, AI and machine learning, and ESG are reaching critical mass and demanding attention.

The conference runs through June 10 and is available for on-demand viewing through August 9. Click here for more information and to register.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

SOURCE The Risk Management Association

