RMA of New York Empowers Female Athletes to Thrive, Setting a New Standard for Family-Building while training for the Gold

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMANY) is proud to be the Official Fertility Partner of the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Women's National Basketball Association's (WNBA) New York Liberty . Through onsite activations and educational resources, the goal of the partnerships is to empower players, employees, and fans to take control of their reproductive health.

Representing New York and New Jersey with top global players, Gotham FC is the reigning 2023 NWSL Champion. RMANY is honored to align with a team that not only supports professional excellence, but also uplifts its community built on acceptance, education, and empowerment. The All-Star laden New York Liberty, who last season won the WNBA Commissioner's Cup and appeared in the WNBA Finals for the first time in 21 years, also proudly champions inclusion, largely through engagement with the LGBTQIA+ community. RMANY looks forward to partnering with teams that take the same level of pride in our standard of care and support for all patients.

This partnership kicked off on March 15th at the NWSL's Challenge Cup at Red Bull Arena . Throughout the Gotham FC and Liberty seasons, RMANY will be present at games, promoting educational content, materials, and giveaways. We are particularly proud to be a presenting partner at Liberty's 10th annual PRIDE game at Barclays Center , an event that will bring awareness to options available for LGBTQIA+ couples and individuals interested in building their families. In addition to onsite interactions, RMANY will launch digital campaigns, promote educational conversations, and support forthcoming community impact initiatives mentoring programs through collaborations with team players, employees, and fans.

Fertility preservation will be a primary focus of the educational content. For female athletes who commit their peak years of athletic prowess and fertility (20s-30s) to their sport, it is especially important for them to understand the benefits of egg freezing. Consulting with a world-class fertility provider offers the opportunity to take control of your fertility and understand your individualized reproductive options to grow your family now, or to preserve fertility and plan for family-building on your own terms in the future.

"This is the perfect partnership of best-in-class organizations," said Dr. Alan Copperman , Founding Partner and CEO of RMANY. "Together, we will educate, enable, and empower women to take control of their reproductive future. RMA of New York is excited to launch partnerships with Gotham FC and New York Liberty, and to cheer for them both on and off the pitch and court."

About RMANY

RMA of New York is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine and serves as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Led by an integrated team of physicians and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, infertility, and embryology training and experience, RMA of New York is renowned for its pioneering research in the field and for delivering high IVF success rates. For over two decades, the physicians of RMA of New York have consistently been distinguished as Top Doctors and Super Doctors by Castle Connolly and New York Magazine. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has fertility clinic locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island and recently joined US Fertility and its network of premier reproductive medicine practices. For more information, please visit www.rmany.com or find RMA of New York on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

About NJ/NY Gotham FC

Representing New Jersey and New York with top global players, Gotham FC is one of 14 teams in the National Women's Soccer League. In 2023, Gotham FC won the NWSL Championship, clinching the club's first NWSL title, after previously advancing to its first NWSL final appearance in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup Final. Rebranded as Gotham FC in 2021, the club plays its home matches at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, NJ. Founded in 2007, the club won the inaugural Women's Professional Soccer Championship in 2009 and has been a founding member of the NWSL since the league's establishment in 2013. For more information, please visit gothamfc.com .

About the New York Liberty

The New York Liberty was founded on October 30, 1996 and is one of three original franchises remaining in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). The Liberty have made five WNBA Finals appearances in its 27-year history and won the 2023 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship. Owned by Joe and Clara Tsai, owners of the Brooklyn Nets, the Liberty play its home games at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. For more information, please visit www.nyliberty.com .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE RMA of New York