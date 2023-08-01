RMA of New York joins US Fertility

01 Aug, 2023

THE COMBINED NETWORK OF IVF CLINICS AND LABORATORIES PROVIDES ADVANCED FERTILITY CARE THROUGH 105 LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Fertility, the largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices in the United States, announced today that Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York ("RMA NY") has joined its network of premier reproductive medicine practices and embryology laboratories. Together, the combined company is well-positioned to improve and expand access to world-class reproductive clinical care in the greater New York area, while also driving further growth and innovation across its expanding national fertility network.

US Fertility's network is the definitive leader in the United States with nearly 200 Reproductive Endocrinologists and five fellowship programs for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. With the addition of RMA NY, US Fertility will now provide advanced fertility care through more than 100 clinic locations and 32 IVF laboratories. In total, US Fertility and RMA NY have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families through assisted reproductive technology.

"RMA of New York has achieved worldwide recognition as a leader in reproductive medicine with an outstanding reputation for clinical quality, scientific innovation and access to care under the leadership of Dr. Alan Copperman and his team," said Richard Jennings, CEO of US Fertility. "Together, we will continue to deliver exceptional outcomes through our affiliated practices and our growing suite of life science services that provide essential support for patients throughout every step of their family-building journey."

"RMA NY stands for scientific excellence, education, and above all, inclusive patient care. We are proud of our multi-decade track record of delivering empathetic, evidence-based care to build families and helping parents make their dreams come true," commented Alan Copperman, MD, Managing Partner and CEO of RMA NY. "Partnering with US Fertility creates new opportunities, widens the horizon of scientific discovery and patient outreach, and opens new avenues to deliver access and care to an increasingly diverse patient population."

"The addition of RMA NY to the US Fertility network represents a strategic expansion and an opportunity to offer enhanced capabilities to reproductive patients. This combined entity is well positioned to drive continued growth," said Jay Rose, Managing Partner, Amulet Capital.

 The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About US Fertility                                                                                          

US Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices, is united under a shared mission: to drive innovation and leverage best practices both to enhance the patient experience and improve treatment outcomes. To date, US Fertility has helped 200,000 individuals and couples build their families through assisted reproductive technology through its fertility services. Our collective expertise provides our fertility partner practices with advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. https://www.usfertility.com

About RMA of New York

RMA of New York is widely recognized as a leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine and serves as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Led by an integrated team of physicians and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, infertility, and embryology training and experience, RMA of New York is renowned for its pioneering research in the field and for delivering high IVF success rates. For over 20 years, the physicians at RMA of New York have consistently been distinguished as Top Doctors and Super Doctors by Castle Connolly and New York Magazine. Headquartered in Manhattan, RMA of New York has fertility clinics located throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, and Long Island. https://www.rmany.com/

Media Contact
Jon Keehner / Erik Carlson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

SOURCE US Fertility

