RMA of Philadelphia and Jefferson Health Announce Expansion of Professional Services Relationship

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hopeful parents in the greater Philadelphia region will now benefit from a new, expanded relationship between infertility leader RMA of Philadelphia and nationally renowned Jefferson Health. The arrangement builds upon a pre-existing clinical relationship centered in RMA's Center City Philadelphia office to extend across Jefferson Health.

Comprised of 14 hospitals, more than 40 outpatient and urgent care locations, and the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Jefferson Health serves patients in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and beyond. RMA of Philadelphia serves patients in four area locations in Center City, King of Prussia, Langhorne and Willow Grove.

The health system's hospitals also serve as the teaching hospitals of Thomas Jefferson University. For many years, RMA's world renowned fellowship program at Sidney Kimmel Medical College has trained the next generation of reproductive endocrinologists, and RMA's physicians have instructed medical students and residents at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Under the expanded RMA-Jefferson partnership, RMA physicians will now provide academic instruction and training for medical students and residents at all programs in Jefferson Health, including Abington Hospital.

The RMA at Jefferson medical team includes highly trained, board-certified reproductive endocrinologists with more than 125 years of combined experience caring for hopeful parents.

"We help patients build families and, with this announcement, the RMA and Jefferson family just got a lot bigger," remarked Arthur Castelbaum, MD, FACOG. "Building upon our success serving as the clinical division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and the Sidney Kimmel Medical College, we are honored to expand that clinical partnership across Jefferson Health."

"In our pursuit of excellence, we have always sought the highest-caliber partners who share the same commitment to elevating the standard of care for hopeful parents around the world. Coming on the heels of our historic merger with IVI two years ago, this new relationship with Jefferson Health is consistent with our global expansion and focused on providing the best possible care for patients," said Richard T. Scott, MD, HCLD/ALD and CEO of IVI-RMA Global, the largest assisted reproduction group in the world.

"Since 2006, RMA has trained REI fellows in a world-class clinical and academic environment renowned for its commitment to basic science and evidence-based care that results in unparalleled outcomes for patients," continued Dr. Scott. "Our fellows contribute significant research to the field, enhancing RMA's position as the single greatest contributor of scientific studies that have advanced the field of infertility care. Our expanded partnership with Jefferson Health combines a long-standing commitment to the local community with world-class infertility care."

"The expansion of our academic and clinical relationship creates incredible synergies between two world-class institutions," said William D. Schlaff, MD, FACOG, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and an RMA physician. "We are excited to not only treat today's patients but also train tomorrow's leaders in reproductive endocrinology and infertility."

"Abington Hospital is a leading maternity provider in the Delaware Valley and a transformational leader in women's health, dedicated to educating the next generation of obstetricians and gynecologists," said Joel I. Sorosky, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Abington - Jefferson Health. "We welcome the physician instructors from RMA who will combine in-hospital and in-office didactic, cognitive and technical learning experiences in infertility for our OB/GYN residents."

About Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA)

RMA is the U.S.-based network of fertility clinics that are part of IVI-RMA Global. Founded in 2017 when the Valencian Infertility Institute (IVI) merged with RMA, IVI-RMA Global comprises the largest group dedicated to assisted reproduction in the world.

IVI-RMA Global currently has more than 70 centers in 11 countries with clinics in the United States, Spain, Portugal, Italy, United Kingdom, Panama, Argentina, Chile, Brazil and the UAE.

Self-funded research, a fundamental pillar of the organization, supports the group's high success rates around the world. To learn more about the research being conducted at IVI-RMA Global, visit www.ivi-rmainnovation.com.

About Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson's dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 14 hospitals (seven are Magnet®-designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence), more than 40 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. For 2019-2020, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals is ranked among the nation's best hospitals in eight specialities by U.S. News & World Report. Jefferson Health's mission is to improve the lives of patients in the communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable, compassionate care.

