"RMA of Southern California Provides a New Source of Hope for Families Struggling with Infertility"

RMA-SoCal will operate in partnership with RMA's national network of fertility centers, including its U.S. flagship practice - Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey (RMANJ) led by Dr. Richard Scott . As a result, patients will benefit from the same cutting-edge fertility treatments based on scientific research. RMANJ is one of the largest and most successful fertility clinics in the U.S., with pregnancy and live birth rates more than 20 percent higher than the national average according to the most recent data released by the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART).

The RMA-SoCal team will be led by an elite team of physicians including Medical Director Thomas J. Kim, MD, FACOG/HCLD, as well as Ellen H. Goldstein MD. FACOG, and Katherine Green, MD, FACOG.

RMA SoCal is set apart from other fertility clinics by its rich scientific resources and a team dedicated to maintaining unsurpassed laboratory quality, backed by collective experience and proven results.

"Modern fertility treatment is a discipline where leading edge technology meets medical practice at the front line. There are many ways to guide my patients to achieve their goals and I'm committed to walk with them on this leg of their journey to create a family," said Dr. Kim.

Patients in the local area can access not only today's most distinguished doctors in the field but also technologies validated on the global stage. RMA is recognized as the industry leader in comprehensive chromosome testing, for which they have performed rigorous clinical validation studies. This technology is the best way to accurately detect healthy embryos that will result in delivery of healthy babies, making IVF more efficient, effective, and economical. RMA-SoCal will also support women by providing Egg Cryopreservation services at their new state-of-the-art laboratory.

"I'm honored to be joining pioneers in the field Richard Scott and Thomas Kim in bringing RMA to the West Coast. What sets RMA apart is that we are the global leader in innovative research that continuously and directly improves our clinical practice. Additionally, we ensure that our patients feel valued, understood, and empowered by our careful attention to making their diagnosis and personalized treatment plan," said Dr. Ellen Goldstein.

The greater Los Angeles community can look forward to reproductive medicine provided by a unique medical team dedicated to research, the highest level of laboratory quality, and personalized care with a continued collaboration with the national RMA group.

