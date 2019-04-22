RMA Offers 'Words of Support' Website for Those Struggling With Infertility

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 30th anniversary of National Infertility Awareness Week (April 21-27), Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA), a national leader in fertility care, is helping those struggling with the life-altering diagnosis feel they are not alone by sharing words of support and motivation from around the world at www.rmanj.com/support.

Reproductive Medicine Associates, IVI-RMA Global's U.S. based network of fertility clinics – which includes flagship clinic RMA of New Jersey, RMA of Philadelphia, RMA of Pennsylvania, RMA of Florida, RMA of Northern California and RMA of Southern California – began sourcing words of support from strangers around the world in late March, and now has more than 200 messages for those that need them.

"You are stronger than you think," says Anna from California. "Keep going. Your happy ending will come."

Angela from New Jersey urges those needing a little bit of help not to give up. "Stay positive," she says. "Surround yourself with people who support you."

And from Amy in Florida, a simple note: "We care about you."

Messages of love and resilience fill the page, which has been transformed into a place of reflection where infertility patients can absorb the support, breathe deeply, and continue their journey.

RMA created the page in hopes of raising awareness for infertility's emotional footprint, and on the website debuted a powerful video that shows real RMA patients sharing how infertility made them feel. Like many who have been in their position, these individuals felt overwhelmed, isolated and afraid. To date, the video has received more than 90,000 views across platforms.

"We know how difficult infertility can be, and we want to start talking about it in hopes we can help heal one another through shared experience," said Melissa Drake, U.S. Marketing and Communications Director for RMA. "The fact is, every year across the U.S., 1 in 8 couples experience infertility, and they crave support."

"With this website, we hope we've given them a timeless place they can go to find it."

Each of RMA's U.S. clinics has a support page for those dealing with infertility:

#itallstartswithyou #itallstartswithRMA

About Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA)

Reproductive Medicine Associates (RMA) is the U.S.-based network of infertility clinics that are part of IVI-RMA Global. Founded in 2017 when the Valencian Infertility Institute (IVI) merged with Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey (RMANJ), IVI-RMA Global comprises the largest group dedicated to assisted reproduction in the world.

IVI-RMA Global currently has more than 70 centers in 11 countries with clinics in the United States, Spain, Portugal, Italy, United Kingdom, Panama, Argentina, Chile, Brazil and the UAE.

Self-funded research, a fundamental pillar of the organization, supports the group's high success rates around the world. To learn more about the research being conducted at IVI-RMA Global, visit www.ivi-rmainnovation.com.

Media Contact:

Olesia Plokhii

IVI-RMA Global

oplokhii@ivirma.com

617.997.8779

SOURCE Reproductive Medicine Associates

Related Links

http://www.rmanj.com/support

