RMA Paper Outlines Election's Financial Risk Implications for the U.S. and Abroad

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. Presidential election imminent, The Risk Management Association (RMA) has published a white paper that explores how the possible outcomes are likely to affect country risk factors and, in turn, financial risk across the globe.

The paper illustrates how the risk landscapes in the U.S., China, Latin America, and several other regions and nations are likely to evolve under President Trump or a President Biden. The paper was authored by RMA's Country Risk Steering Committee, a group of senior professionals from the largest global banks based in the Americas, Asia, Australia, and Europe who are responsible for their banks' views on country risk.

Entitled "What the U.S. Election Means for Country Risk," the paper discusses trade, treaty, tax policy, currency, and other implications. "The U.S.'s economic trajectory and global financial conditions can diverge significantly in different U.S. political scenarios," the paper says, but regardless of the election outcome, the United States will not return to the status quo prior to President Trump.

"The clear distinction in the policies and world views of the two U.S. Presidential candidates promises vastly different paths not only for the U.S. but for its many allies and adversaries—paths that will greatly affect the economic risks and outlooks of those countries," said RMA Global Markets Risk Director Fran Garritt. "No matter who is elected, 'What the U.S. Election Means for Country Risk' will leave financial institutions better informed to do business in the United States and globally."

