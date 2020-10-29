RMA Releases Annual Statement Studies Data

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association's (RMA) Statement Studies Submission Campaign is set to release its new data on November 1. The data, derived from the financial statements of small and medium-size financial institutions' commercial loan customers, provides the only source of composite metrics on all lines of business and is available for performing business valuations on prospective businesses and industries. Due to the IRS tax filing deadline, RMA extended the submission period up to four weeks.

The 2020-2021 Annual Statement Studies features 732 industries, compiled from more than 240,000 financial statements voluntarily submitted by 154 RMA members, seven of which were new contributors.

RMA's flagship benchmarking data reports will help businesses make more informed decisions in less time; show clients that you understand their business better than your competitors; evaluate your clients' strengths and weaknesses more accurately; and perform immediate benchmarking with the simple-to-use format. It has been a staple in credit decision-making for more than 100 years.

eStatement Studies subscribers can expect two new data metrics: EBITDA, as a percentage of assets, or sales; and EBITDA/Sales Ratio. EBITDA is a commonly used metric to measure profitability and estimate cash flow to pay long-term debt. This addition was made due to high demand from professionals in financial services, and RMA believes it complements the existing data points.

If you are an RMA member institution and interested in becoming a contributor, additional information on RMA's Annual Statement Studies Program can be obtained by contacting RMA at [email protected] or by visiting https://www.rmahq.org/annual-statement-studies/.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 2,500 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,000 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

SOURCE The Risk Management Association

Related Links

http://www.rmahq.org

