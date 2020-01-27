RMA Scholarship Awards for Future Bankers Pass $1 Million Mark

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Management Association Foundation will provide scholarships totaling $209,000 to 114 college students for the Spring 2020 semester, the Risk Management Association (RMA) has announced. Since the RMA Scholarship was launched in 2015, students pursuing careers in the financial services industry have received 445 scholarships, totaling $1,076,000, from The RMA Foundation. The most recent awards ranged from $1,500 to $5,000.

Two Githens scholarships, which go to the most distinguished applicants, were awarded. The winners were Brianna Sueda, a senior at California State University San Marcos, and Carlos Franco, a senior at Appalachian State University. The prestigious scholarships are named in honor of RMA's former President and CEO William F. Githens, who retired in 2017 and is an active director of The RMA Foundation.

"It is always exciting to give a boost to talented and hard-working students as they transition into professionals and leaders," said RMA President and CEO Nancy Foster. "While hitting a financial milestone was gratifying, it is even more gratifying to know that, through its Foundation, RMA will continue to help usher the best and brightest into the financial services industry for many years to come."

The Risk Management Association, whose sole mission is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry, created the Foundation in 2014 to assist with attracting talent to the banking industry at a time of increasing baby boomer retirements and competition for graduates from tech and other sectors.

RMA Scholars are selected based on:

Academic achievement.

Participation and leadership in community and school activities or related work experience.

Demonstrated interest in the banking industry, including involvement in the local RMA chapter, academic studies, and internships.

A statement of career goals and objectives.

In addition to applying for scholarships, banking-focused students can take advantage of free RMA student memberships. Benefits include an online subscription to The RMA Journal, access to the RMA Xchange online member community, and invitations to attend RMA chapter meetings and workshops. Students are also able to earn, through select colleges and universities, the Credit Essentials Certificate, which demonstrates proficiency in business and financial knowledge, and helps certificate holders stand out to employers.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

