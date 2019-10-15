RMA Scholarship Deadline Fast Approaching

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Time is running out to apply for the RMA Foundation Scholarship for college students pursuing careers in the financial services industry. Candidates must complete their applications for the scholarship before 3 p.m. CT October 21.

Since the RMA Scholarship was created in 2015, the Risk Management Association Foundation has awarded 331 scholarships totaling over $867,000.

"The RMA Scholarship is a valuable opportunity for financial services-focused students to not only supplement the funding of their educations, but also to be recognized as candidates for recruitment to the financial services industry," said Lisa McBride, CRC, RMA's Director of Professional Development. "College students pursuing financial services careers are strongly encouraged to complete an application for the RMA Scholarship at http://www.rmahq.org/src/scholarships. Don't let this opportunity pass you by."

The RMA Foundation was created and funded by The Risk Management Association, a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry.

The Foundation was launched to address concerns about a financial services talent gap, as the industry is faced with baby boomer retirements and competition for graduates from tech and other sectors.

By guiding some of the best and brightest into financial services, RMA hopes to ensure the vitality of the industry now and into the future.

About RMA

Founded in 1914, The Risk Management Association is a not-for-profit, member-driven professional association whose sole purpose is to advance the use of sound risk management principles in the financial services industry. RMA promotes an enterprise approach to risk management that focuses on credit risk, market risk, and operational risk. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, RMA has 1,900 institutional members that include banks of all sizes as well as nonbank financial institutions. They are represented in the Association by 18,500 individuals located throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia/Pacific.

