RMA Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation Acquires Kane International Limousine

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RMA Worldwide today announced its successful acquisition of Kane International Limousine, Inc., forming the greater Washington region's largest private transportation fleet, and one of the most extensive chauffeured transportation operations in the United States. RMA Worldwide acquired International Limousine's assets, employees, and customer contracts as of May 10, 2019. The business will operate under the RMA Worldwide brand.

Founded in 1988 with one sedan, RMA Worldwide has grown to become the region's largest chauffeured transportation provider and has been recognized for exceptional client service, including awards from Bethesda Magazine and industry trade magazines. Today, RMA Worldwide provides chauffeured transportation for Fortune 500 executives, as well as individuals working in finance, media, entertainment, sports, university athletics, and destination management companies. RMA's extensive fleet includes new executive sedans, SUVs, deluxe touring vans, and more than 100 late model mini and coach buses that service its more than 30 charter and shuttle contracts with colleges/universities, private schools, municipalities, and building owners.

"The combination of RMA and International Limousine Service creates a strong transportation option for businesses, associations, and individuals in the Greater Baltimore-Washington region," said Robert M. Alexander, CEO of RMA Worldwide. "In combination, we can provide a premium quality service for every client's transportation needs--whether its operating shuttles, providing executive transportation, or motor coaches."

International Limousine Service grew from five vehicles in 1980 to more than 120 today, also providing executive sedan, limousine, bus, and shuttle services.

"The strategic merging of our two companies creates an incredibly strong portfolio," said Richard P. Kane, CEO of International Limousine Service. "It means that our clients will benefit from a more diverse product offering and high-levels of customer service, something which is being lost with the ride sharing model."

The combined business will serve more than 6,000 clients and transport nearly 12,000,000 passengers in more than 400 vehicles each year. The privately-held company will employ more than 550 people in the region and will operate facilities in Baltimore, North Bethesda, Washington, DC, and will soon open additional facilities in Richmond, Va. RMA projects more than $65MM in revenue this year and will continue to provide customers with worldwide service through its affiliate network in 600 cities around the globe.

"The market for chauffeured transportation has grown tremendously over the last few years," added Alexander. "We realized that with the expanded market there is an incredible opportunity for a provider who is focused on service quality and safety. We want to be the first choice for chauffeured services, whether its running shuttles between campuses or driving executives to the airport. We can now deploy vehicles more quickly, provide more transportation choices, and do it with white-glove service."

To learn more about RMA Worldwide's chauffeured transportation services, visit www.RMAlimo.com.



About RMA Worldwide

RMA Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation (www.rmalimo.com) is a chauffeured transportation service company that employs more than 550 staff with a fleet of more than 460 sedans, SUVs, vans, stretch limousines, shuttle buses, and full-sized motor coaches. The company also operates Orange Taxi and Baltimore's Charm City Circulator. Founded in 1988, RMA Worldwide has offices in North Bethesda and Baltimore, Maryland and works with a worldwide network that services 600 cities across the globe. For more information visit www.RMAlimo.com.

About International Limousine Service

Kane International Limousine is one of the largest privately-owned limousine and ground transportation company based in Washington DC, employing 200 personnel with a fleet of more than 120 vehicles including minibuses, sedans, SUV's, Sprinters and Vans. The company has a history of providing luxury prearranged and secure transportation services to high profile groups, including motorcade visits to DC by Mother Teresa, the multi-city tour with the Pope Francis Papal Delegation and five U.S. President Inaugurations.

