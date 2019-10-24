rMark Bio and West Monroe Partners Enter Multi-Year Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Adoption of AI in Life Sciences

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- rMark Bio, a leader in the application of AI to accelerate innovation, collaboration, and scientific discovery for life sciences, and West Monroe Partners, a national business and technology consultancy, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership dedicated to helping life science companies leverage artificial intelligence to transform the way Medical Affairs and Commercial teams engage with stakeholders.

The partnership brings together West Monroe's deep business and technical experience with rMark Bio's artificial intelligence platform. Utilizing machine learning, advanced data analytics, and human centered design — the partnership will enable life sciences companies to more readily adopt solutions to help them utilize data intelligence to build competitive advantage.

"AI is fundamentally transforming the life sciences landscape. West Monroe's reach, scale, and deep industry knowledge aligns seamlessly with our technology capabilities and customer needs," said Jason Smith, CEO of rMark Bio. "This partnership solidifies our commitment to leading customers through this period of transformation."

Today, pharmaceutical companies utilize rMark Bio's platform to analyze data from multiple external and internal sources in order to understand key stakeholder behaviors and beliefs. This understanding produces actionable tasks and recommendations about how organizations can best engage with key stakeholders to drive successful outcomes.

"While AI holds significant opportunity, organizations often struggle to effectively implement the technology in a way that delivers real, repeatable value," said Will Hinde, Managing Director and national leader for West Monroe's Healthcare and Life Sciences practice. "Our mission is to make Medical Affairs and Commercial a competitive differentiator for our clients."

"Our intent is to partner with companies that can accelerate how we bring value to clients," said Tyson Hartman, Senior Director of Strategic Partners & Innovation at West Monroe. "And rMark Bio is a perfect example of that kind of partner."

In addition to a full suite of management consulting capabilities, West Monroe offers several best-in-class capabilities (digital strategy and transformation; customer experience and engagement; and, data and advanced analytics) to support clients as they address the key trends impacting the Life Sciences industry.

rMark Bio will be part of the MATTER showcase at the 2019 HLTH conference. Visit their booth to learn more about the West Monroe Partners and rMark Bio partnership.

About rMark Bio

rMark Bio, Inc. was created to transform the life sciences industries by making artificial intelligence simple to adopt, easy to use and continuously transformative through a holistic approach incorporating strategy, technology and people power. Founded in 2015 by Jason M. Smith, CEO, and Lev Becker, Ph.D., Chief Scientist, rMark Bio is based in Chicago and Seattle. rMark Bio provides services to the top 20 pharmaceutical companies globally and has partnered with industry-leading technology and healthcare organizations, including Microsoft, nVidia, Apigee/Google, and MATTER. Learn more about rMark Bio at www.rmarkbio.com.

About West Monroe Partners

West Monroe is a national business and technology consulting firm that partners with dynamic organizations to reimagine, build, and operate their businesses at peak performance. Our team of more than 1,400 professionals is comprised of an uncommon blend of business consultants and deep technologists. This unique combination of expertise enables us to design, develop, implement, and run strategic business and technology solutions that yield a dramatic commercial impact on our clients' profitability and performance. For more information, visit www.wmp.com.

