RMA's Annual Risk Management Conference To Focus On LIBOR, Cyber Risk, And The Credit Cycle

Katie Stewart of the Software Engineering Institute (SEI) at Carnegie Mellon University to speak about cyber resiliency lessons financial institutions can learn from the defense industry.

Leading banking industry experts will share their experiences regarding LIBOR risk management, disruption, and CECL, as well as their views on changes to the current credit cycle at RMA's Annual Risk Management Conference. The conference will be held at the Hyatt Regency, New Orleans, La., October 27-29, 2019.

Katie Stewart, a senior member of the technical staff within the cybersecurity-focused CERT Division® at SEI, will be a keynote speaker. With the needs of financial institution risk managers in mind, she will outline the requirements that help guide the Department of Defense's mission to successfully defend and protect against cyber attacks—and to ensure cyber readiness and operational resilience.

The conference will also feature sessions on topics such as artificial intelligence; reputation risk; mergers and acquisitions; and third-party risk management.

"Managing inherent risks in third-party relationships has become important, as vendors can unwittingly provide avenues for cyber attacks and engage in other conduct giving rise to credit risk to financial institutions," said RMA Director of Member Relations Bill Loftus.

