RMCAD and 40 West Arts to Celebrate Month of Printmaking With Steamroller Printing Event and Exhibition

Artists will have the opportunity to bring their own woodblock designs to be printed under the drum of a two-ton steamroller in the parking lot of RMCAD's campus, located at 1600 Pierce St. in Lakewood, Colo. Community members are invited to watch the spectacle as these huge machines roll over carefully carved woodblocks and create large-scale prints.

A curated selection of prints will then be displayed at 40 West Gallery, which will host an opening reception on May 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. in conjunction with the district-wide First Friday celebration. The exhibition will feature massive floor-to-ceiling prints and some of the original woodblocks. The Steamroller Print exhibit will remain on display through May 26. 40 West Gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday from 12 – 4 p.m.

The Month of Print Making is a biennial celebration of the art of making original prints to inspire, educate and promote awareness in the Denver Metro area and across the state of Colorado. The Steamroller Printing event and coinciding exhibition aim to engage residents in the 40 West Arts District in this celebration of the art form.

Any artist is welcome to create a woodblock and have their design printed during the event. For more information, visit https://www.moprint.org/steamroller-event. Artists must register by April 15 to participate.

ABOUT ROCKY MOUNTAIN COLLEGE OF ART + DESIGN

A premier arts school in the Denver area, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is an innovative, rigorous, and community-oriented global learning environment that inspires passion for critical thinking and prepares learners to be forces of change in the creative industries, our communities, and the world. Find more information at www.RMCAD.edu or by calling 800.888.ARTS.

ABOUT 40 WEST ARTS

40 West Arts is a state-certified creative district located in Northeast Lakewood along the West Colfax corridor. 40 West Arts works to energize and support the West Colfax community through arts, events and creative spaces. Learn more at www.40westarts.org.

