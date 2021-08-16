PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The complete collection includes Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and many more legends.

RMD Blockchain RMD Blockchain Offers an NFT Auction Sale of Four Certified Basketballs, Featuring Signatures From the First 50 Greatest Players Nominated in the Golden Anniversary of the NBA

The auction is held on opensea.io (https://opensea.io/assets/nba50greatest) – RMD Blockchain (rmdc.io) officially announced the upcoming auctions of four unique, fully verified and certified NBA balls featuring the signatures of 49 of the first 50 Hall of Fame legends missing Pistol Pete who had passed at the time of recognition. Offered in the next few weeks, the auction represents a rare, unprecedented opportunity to win a series of balls with the highest caliber NBA names ever offered for sale to the general public. Independently owned by an anonymous seller, each ball is currently on display online and may be viewed anytime by the public at https://opensea.io/assets/nba50greatest.

"We're extremely excited and pleased to be hosting this event," said Mihir Patel. "It's absolutely a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the right collector – a watershed moment for NBA collectibles. These are sports heroes we all grew up watching play on the court, cheering them on, seeing them on television talk shows and cereal boxes – iconic names like Jordan, Kareem, Magic, Bird, Wilt, Erving, Hakeem, Shaq. It's definitely a substantial chunk of sports history all in one place. But to see each of their individual names boldly written in black like this, well, that just brings all of it live and up close. We're looking forward to seeing who will become the new proud owner/s of these collectible treasures."

RMD Blockchain: 50 NBA GOAT Hall of Fame Signature Legends

Ball One : Bob Cousy , Isiah Thomas , Dave Debusschere , Nate Archibald , Walt Frazier , Elvin Hayes , George Gervin , Bill Sharman , Kevin McHale , Moses Malone , Rick Barry , Oscar Robertson , and Robert Parish . (https://www.psacard.com/cert/e47615)

, , , , , , , , , , , , and . (https://www.psacard.com/cert/e47615) Ball Two : Michael Jordan , Larry Bird , Clyde Drexler , Charles Barkley , Hakeem Olajuwon , David Robinson , Patrick Ewing , and Dave Cowens . (https://www.psacard.com/cert/e47635)

, , , , , , , and . (https://www.psacard.com/cert/e47635) Ball Three : Bill Walton , Jerry Lucas , Wes Unseld , John Stockton , Dave Bing , Willis Reed , Julius Erving , Jerry West , Earl Monroe , Scottie Pippen , Karl Malone , Billy Cunningham , John Havlicek , Magic Johnson. (https://www.psacard.com/cert/e47715)

, , , , , , , , , , , , , Magic Johnson. (https://www.psacard.com/cert/e47715) Ball Four : Bill Russell , Wilt Chamberlain , Shaquille O'Neal , Lenny Wilkens , Nate Thurmond , Elgin Baylor , Sam Jones , Paul Arizin , Dolph Schayes , Bob Pettit , Hal Greer , George Mikan , James Worthy , and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar . (https://www.psacard.com/cert/e47568)

About RMD Blockchain

RMD is a multinational blockchain technology company providing solutions for developers, startups, and enterprises. Learn more at: www.rmdc.io

Media Contact:

Jayesh Patel

860.513.8611

SOURCE RMD Blockchain

Related Links

http://www.rmdc.io

