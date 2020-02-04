RMDS Lab to Host Pasadena's Largest AI and Data Science Conference on November 2nd and 3rd, 2020

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- " IM DATA ", the industry-leading conference focused on innovative and impactful data science hosted by Research Method and Data Science (RMDS) Lab, will be held on Nov. 2nd and 3rd, 2020. This will be the second time IM Data is hosted in Pasadena, home to the most cutting-edge research institutions such as NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Cal-tech, and Amazon's future Web Service Center for Quantum Computing.

Internationally renowned scientists, researchers, and experts will keynote IM DATA to discuss the impact of AI on the most pressing issues of our time, including climate change, healthcare, blockchain, and privacy. Panelists will share groundbreaking research and highlight the importance of an ecosystem approach to solving the biggest challenges in data science. The conference will be led by Dr. Alex Liu, RMDS Lab founder and IBM's former chief data scientist who worked extensively on Watson powered projects.

"It is undisputed that the next decade will be increasingly dominated by the impact of big data and automation. But, significant challenges still exist in the scientific and civic community that limit the effectiveness of applied AI and data science. Without a circulative and evolved ecosystem, society will be unable to unlock the greatest benefits of AI, and this is why RMDS Lab and IM DATA exist," said Dr.Alex Liu.

This comes at a critical time where the overwhelming popularity of the topic is accompanied by low rates of data science project success and a scarcity of data scientists-- factors pointing to the enormous difficulty of the field. To address this problem, RMDS Lab has collaborated with Harvard Dataverse to cultivate a data science "ecosystem approach" with AI to provide a much needed forum for industry professionals. "Data science is becoming increasingly complex and segmented, with a crisis in the standardization of methods. RMDS provides a solution by creating a forum for practitioners to exchange ideas and share best practices," said Dr. George Djorgovski, Director of the Center for Data-Driven Discovery at Cal-tech.

The inaugural 2019 IM DATA conference revealed significant industry breakthroughs, including the successful use of machine learning to forecast natural disasters by scientists from NASA. It also provided a forum to discuss the impact of AI on disease detection, whereby tools of big data in determining causality through correlations can be used to advance the work of the FDA.

Registration and paper submissions are now open for the conference. Submissions will be reviewed by a joint team comprised of members of the RMDS Lab and the Harvard Data Science Review .

For more information about the IM DATA annual conference and instructions on submissions, please visit https://grmds.org/IMData-2020 and contact us at info@rmdslab.com .

About IM DATA:

The 2020 IM DATA is the largest AI event in the Pasadena area. It is supported by the City of Pasadena and Innovate Pasadena to advance the regional center for technology and innovation. With partnerships with other local technology organizations including NASA JPL, Caltech, and many more, IM DATA aims to fulfill its mission to become the leading forum for modern practitioners and professionals in the fields of AI and data science.

About RMDS:

RMDS Lab is the leading community-centered data science research organization, creating a global platform that enables people to meet, learn, and collaborate with fellow data science professionals to solve today's most pressing issues. Founded in 2009, the non-profit organization is headquartered in Pasadena, CA and serves more than 35,000 members and affiliates worldwide.

