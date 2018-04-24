RMDY Health Appoints Jason Burum as VP, Sales and Business Development to Drive Growth and US Market Expansion

Mr. Burum joins RMDY from his longstanding tenure at the industry-leading digital health content company Healthwise, where he held several leadership positions over the years including most recently, Chief Client Officer. At Healthwise, Mr. Burum applied strategic thinking, critical market analysis and an innovation mindset to delivering market solutions, leading to 10x revenue growth, counting some of the most innovative healthcare brands as trusted clients.

"We are thrilled to have Jason on board as RMDY increases its foothold to help industry stakeholders engage and support patients beyond the point of care," said CEO and founder Amir Kishon. "The combination of mobile-first consumer consumption and value-based care offers critical opportunities to connect with patients in meaningful new ways. As a recognized thought leader and proponent of digital health innovation, Jason brings a deep understanding of how stakeholders can leverage technology to empower health consumers, increase efficiencies and improve health outcomes."

RMDY enables health organizations and companies to rapidly deploy highly collaborative digital care programs to address individual health and wellness goals. Its cloud-based SaaS platform leverages built in health management tools and data trackers, care plan templates, and coaching dashboards to support a range of patient onboarding, consumer engagement and relationship management initiatives. Earlier this year, RMDY rebranded the company from Wellness Layers to align with its mission of transforming digital health into an integral part of treatment to manage and prevent disease. The rebrand followed an investment from Merchavia Holdings to deepen RMDY's product capabilities and accelerate access to new markets.

"Digital health continues to dramatically change the way stakeholders reach patients outside the traditional healthcare setting, and digital therapeutics is the promise of digital health finally delivering real clinical outcomes," said Mr. Burum. "Through its innovative technology, RMDY is helping companies improve the health consumer experience, making continuous care a reality in the context of people's every day lives. I look forward to working with our customers and partners on forming powerful digital health collaborations during this pivotal next stage in the company's growth."

About RMDY Health

RMDY Health (formerly Wellness Layers, Inc.) is a leading provider of collaborative digital therapeutics solutions for the healthcare industry. Its cloud-based SaaS platform offers a complete DIY digital framework to help stakeholders design their own continuous care programs and support plans to onboard and engage end-users immediately. RMDY's Web and mobile solutions support a range of digital therapeutic initiatives with a focus on chronic disease management, medication adherence, health rehabilitation and employee wellness. With installations at leading health companies like Medtronic, IBM Watson, the American Heart Association, Betr Health and VillageCare, RMDY currently supports tens of thousands of online health consumers in areas like diabetes, DPP, HIV/AIDS, oncology and obesity. To learn more please visit our website at http://www.RMDY.health or contact us at info@rmdy.health.

