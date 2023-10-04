RMG ERECTORS AND CONSTRUCTORS Achieves AC478 Accreditation, Demonstrating Commitment to Excellence in Metal Building Construction

News provided by

RMG Erectors & Constructors

04 Oct, 2023, 14:12 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RMG ERECTORS AND CONSTRUCTORS is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious AC478 Accreditation, a significant milestone in the company's dedication to upholding the highest standards in the metal building construction industry.

Continue Reading

AC478, administered by the Metal Building Contractors and Erectors Association (MBCEA), is a rigorous accreditation program that recognizes companies for their commitment to quality, safety, and professionalism in the construction of metal buildings. This accreditation serves as a testament to RMG ERECTORS AND CONSTRUCTORS' unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Achieving AC478 accreditation involves a comprehensive evaluation of various aspects of a company's operations, including quality assurance, safety standards, training and education, and professionalism.

"As the largest PEMB (pre-engineered metal building) erector in the country, acquiring this certification was important to keeping the standard which we set high. Adding this certification is just another arrow in our quiver for success,"  said Robert Mesmer, CEO at RMG ERECTORS AND CONSTRUCTORS. "This separates us from so much of our competition by ensuring to the industry that we comply and agree to be held to a higher standard. Architects, engineers, and owners alike can feel ever more confident that the work that RMG is doing continues to be the best in the industry."

This accreditation reinforces RMG ERECTORS AND CONSTRUCTORS' position as a trusted and reliable partner for metal building construction projects. Clients can have confidence that the company adheres to the industry's best practices and standards, ensuring that their projects are completed with the utmost care and expertise.

About RMG ERECTORS AND CONSTRUCTORS:

Established in 2000, RMG Erectors & Constructors is recognized throughout the Nation and the World as the single largest Pre-Engineered Metal Building Erection firm. RMG erects more square footage of buildings each year than any other PEMB erector, with an annual total exceeding 4 million square feet each year. RMG has made the 2022 and 2023 Inc 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Nation and has been named the #1 Building Erector ranked by Square Footage in the country for 2023. With multiple office locations throughout the country – Missoula MT, Sewell NJ, and coming soon, Nashville TN, these strategic locations around the country provide significant advantages to your project needs in any state a project is commissioned in. RMG's experience is multi-disciplined, working in Retail, Commercial, Industrial, Sports Complexes, Railroad, Oil & Pipeline, Health Care, Big Box, and more.

Media Contact:

IFP COMMUNICATIONS

[email protected]

SOURCE RMG Erectors & Constructors

Also from this source

RMG Erectors & Constructors Ranks No. 1346 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

Bobby Mesmer retires from racing while scaling up his growing businesses within the Steel, Luxury Services & Apparel Industries

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.