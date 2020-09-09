RMG Networks Appoints Technology Veteran Ankur Ahlowalia as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Growth in Cloud Digital Signage Platform Korbyt

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RMG Networks, a cloud digital signage leader enhancing the digital workplace experience, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Ankur Ahlowalia as chief executive officer. Ahlowalia is an accomplished executive with a track record in leading and accelerating revenue growth and profitability for enterprise software companies.

Ahlowalia previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at SecureAuth, a provider of security identity software. Ahlowalia's brings extensive execution experience across go-to-market strategies, operations and enabling customers to quickly convert to the cloud in enterprise software, which complements that of the current leadership team. Ahlowalia has also previously held leadership positions at Apttus, Saba, and is a graduate of the Motorola Business Leadership Development Program.

"I am excited to welcome Ankur to RMG Networks," said Hemanth Parasuram, Managing Director, Virgo Capital. "RMG Networks has already enhanced the digital workplace experience of over 120 customers by accelerating their move to the Korbyt cloud platform. Together with Ankur's leadership and expertise, the company is now well-positioned to seize the tremendous opportunity to scale Korbyt, and double-down on innovative features like AI that help companies communicate better with their audiences."

As organizations define new working environments and determine how best to function in this new era of health-first focus, they are actively seeking partners to help them meet unprecedented human interaction challenges and uncover new areas of employee engagement. The evolving opportunities to enhance communication within the workplace is requiring leaders to redefine expectations and experiences. According to Grand View Research , the global digital signage market is anticipated to reach USD 32 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2025 and the digital workplace market is projected to reach USD 39 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11% from 2020 to 2027.

"We are fundamentally operating in a new workplace era in how we engage, and connect with others," said Ankur Ahlowalia. "RMG Networks Korbyt platform is an award-winning technology that has enabled enterprises to engage and connect with its workforce whenever and wherever they are, from desktop to mobile to digital signage. This is a pivotal time in RMG Network's history, and I am excited to lead this talented team as we help redesign workplace communication from the core, and focus our customers' journey to the cloud."

"RMG has no doubt helped us advance our corporate communications to the next level. Their Korbyt platform is the innovative and scalable solution we were looking for to power content across our global enterprise," said Harold Albuquerque, Global Portfolio Manager, British Petroleum.

About RMG

RMG's Korbyt platform goes beyond traditional communications to help businesses increase productivity, efficiency and engagement through digital messaging including digital signage, mobile, and desktop applications. The company's SaaS cloud platform Korbyt delivers unparalleled functionality and mission critical applications to Fortune 1000 customers in the enterprise space including Pacific Life, Northwestern Mutual, Seneca Gaming Corporation and Charles River Laboratories. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.korbyt.com.

SOURCE RMG Networks