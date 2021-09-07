RMO LLP Bolsters Probate Litigation Bench with Four New Hires

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining its successful pattern of recruiting leading talent, probate litigation firm RMO LLP announced today that it has added four professionals to the team. Lauren Moritz has joined the firm's Los Angeles office, Phillip Szachowicz its San Diego office, and Meghan Glaspy and Janette Dockstader the Orange County office.

"We are very excited to add these wonderfully talented people to the team," said Founding Partner, Scott Rahn. "Like all our professionals, Meghan, Phillip, Lauren and Janette not only have impressive backgrounds and significant experience, but they exude our 'client first' ethos. Our clients undoubtedly will benefit from the empathy and skills they bring to the practice."

Attorney Meghan Glaspy is previously served as a Deputy District Attorney and an estate planning, administration and litigation attorney at a local Orange County firm. She brings extensive trial experience and has worked closely with clients through complex and emotionally-charged disputes. She focuses her practice on probate disputes, including will and trust contests, breach of fiduciary duty claims, financial elder abuse protection, and contested conservatorships, representing beneficiaries, as well as individual, professional and corporate fiduciaries. She graduated from University of California, San Diego with a B.A. in Literature and English and then studied law at Georgetown University Law Center, where she was a published author in the Georgetown Journal of Law & Public Policy.

Attorney Lauren Moritz's practice focuses on representing beneficiaries, individual, professional and corporate fiduciaries (administrators, executors, trustees, conservators, and guardians) in contested trust, estate and probate disputes. Having served as a Judicial Extern for the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Moritz brings insightful perspective to trust, estate, and probate litigation issues pending before the probate courts. She graduated summa cum laude from Chapman University with a B.A. in Art History, then attended Gould School of Law at the University of Southern California where she was a USC Gould Trust and Estate Conference Scholar.

Attorney Phillip Szachowicz represents beneficiaries, trustees, administrators, executors, heirs, creditors and conservators in contested trust, estate, and probate litigation matters. Szachowicz brings extensive experience in all phases of litigation, from initial case analysis and strategy through appeal. He grew up in Morton Grove, Illinois and graduated cum laude from Loyola University Chicago with a B.A. in Philosophy and Minor in Political Science. He then attended the University of San Diego School of Law where he was a member of the International Law Journal and received the USD School of Law Honor Scholarship.

Janette Dockstader is a paralegal with over 10 years of experience supporting litigation teams in complex litigation matters. She earned her B.A. at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate, trust and conservatorship litigation matters. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Ventura, Kansas City and Miami. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/

