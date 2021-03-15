RMO LLP Continues Strategic Expansion with Four New Hires in California

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its successful pattern of recruiting top talent, probate and trust estate litigation firm RMO LLP announced today that it is expanding two of its California offices with four new hires, adding two attorneys to the firm's already impressive bench. New attorneys include Stephanie Delaney in the San Diego office, and Julie Levering in Los Angeles, along with seasoned paralegal Cristina Banuelos and experienced case manager Patricia Taylor.

"To meet the demands of our client's ever-increasing needs, we are excited to grow the firm and its services with the addition of these four talented women," said Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn. "Like all our attorneys and staff, Julie, Stephanie, Cristina and Patricia all have impressive credentials and essential experience. The firm's clients will undoubtedly benefit from the expertise and talents they bring to RMO."

The attorneys at RMO LLP represent beneficiaries, heirs, administrators, executors, trustees and conservators/conservatees in cases involving disputing a will or trust, claims of breach of fiduciary duty, fiduciary misconduct and fraud, investment mismanagement, financial elder abuse, incapacity, and undue influence. Their expertise includes family trust embezzlement, disinherited children, trustee conflicts, power of attorney and partition actions.

With over 20 years of experience as a litigator, Levering represents clients in probate litigation, will contests, trust contests, elder abuse prosecution, guardianships, and conservatorships. She earned her B.A. at the University of California, Los Angeles and her J.D at Loyola Law School.

Delaney received her B.A. in Biology from the University of Texas at Austin and earned her J.D. at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego. She is a candidate for both a Master of Law Degree in Taxation (LLM), and a Masters Degree candidate in Business Administration (MBA), through Chapman University's Dual Masters Program. Delaney is a member of the Orange County Bar Association, the Trust and Estate Section of the Orange County Bar, the Young Lawyers Division of the Orange County Bar, and the State Bar of California.

Banuelos has over 12 years of experience in law firms dedicated to client service. Taylor is a seasoned administrator and case manager and spent the last five years with ADR Services.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's trust attorneys and probate lawyers focus on beneficiary disputes, contested inheritance rights, disputed creditor claims, breaches of fiduciary duty, will and trust contests, capacity issues, claims of undue influence, financial elder abuse, contested powers of attorney, contested accountings, fraudulent transfers, partition actions, trustee theft, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Miami and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com.

SOURCE RMO LLP