RMO LLP Named to 2021 Best Law Firms by U.S. News

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate and trust estate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today that the firm has been named to the U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" 2021 edition for their outstanding work in the practice area of Trusts & Estates Litigation.

Firms listed in the 2021 Edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. To be eligible for a ranking, a ﬁrm must first have a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes 5% of lawyers practicing in the United States.

"This recognition honors the empathy, efficacy and results we provide our clients, and the dedication of our professionals to the profession," says Co-Managing Partner Scott Rahn.

The attorneys at RMO LLO represent beneficiaries, heirs, administrators, executors, trustees and conservators/conservatees in disputes involving a will or trust, claims for breach of fiduciary duty, fiduciary misconduct and fraud, trustee theft, investment mismanagement, financial elder abuse, incapacity, and undue influence. Their focus includes family trust embezzlement, trust accountings, probate disputes, disinherited children, alzheimer's dementia incapacity, trustee conflicts, power of attorney abuse, and partition actions.

The U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys in the field, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

"U.S. News has more than three decades of experience evaluating key institutions in society and their service to consumers," said Tim Smart, executive editor at U.S. News. "Law firms perform a vital role and ranking them is a key extension of our overall mission to help individuals and companies alike make important decisions."

The 2021 rankings are based on the highest lawyer and firm participation on record, incorporating 8.3 million evaluations of more than 110,000 individual leading lawyers from more than 22,000 firms.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's trust attorneys and probate lawyers focus on beneficiary disputes, contested inheritance rights, disputed creditor claims, breaches of fiduciary duty, will and trust contests, capacity issues, claims of undue influence, financial elder abuse, contested powers of attorney, contested accountings, fraudulent transfers, partition actions, trustee theft, securities and business litigation. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Miami and Kansas City. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/.

SOURCE RMO LLP

Related Links

https://rmolawyers.com

