RMO LLP's Scott Rahn Named to the 2022 Edition of "The Best Lawyers in America"

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Probate litigation law firm RMO LLP announced today founding and managing partner Scott Rahn has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© for his work in trusts and estates litigation.

"To again be recognized by my peers is an honor, and I am grateful to be considered among so many respected practitioners from across the country," said Rahn, who serves on the Board of Directors for the Southland California Alzheimer's Association.

Named both "Top Litigator" and "Leader of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers" by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2020, Rahn serves as lead trial attorney for all trust litigation and probate matters. His work is focused on representing beneficiaries and fiduciaries, including corporate trustees, in will disputes, trust challenges, estate controversies, family disputes, and other related issues including defending or challenging a will or trust, accountings, breach of fiduciary duty, fiduciary fraud, fiduciary misconduct, fiduciary neglect, investment mismanagement, financial elder abuse, incapacity, undue influence, and generally fighting to protect clients' rights and inheritances.

Best Lawyers® lists are compiled based on peer-review evaluation. The organization received more than 15 million evaluations on the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas around the world. For the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, more than 10.8 million votes were analyzed. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

RMO LLP provides personal, cost-effective litigation services to individual and institutional clients. The firm's attorneys focus on probate, trust and conservatorship, litigation matters. RMO has offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Ventura, Kansas City and Miami. For more information, please visit https://rmolawyers.com/

SOURCE RMO LLP