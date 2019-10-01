R&M's PRIME ODF Product Receives Gold Rating in 2019 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards

"On behalf of the Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate R&M USA, Inc. on their Gold–level honoree status," said Cabling Installation & Maintenance's Chief Editor Patrick McLaughlin. "This competitive, unbiased program celebrates the most original and innovative products in the industry."

"R&M USA is delighted to receive the 2019 Cabling Installation & Maintenance Innovators Gold Award for PRIME ODF," said Dieter Studer, marketing manager, R&M USA Inc. "PRIME ODF provides the highest fiber density with modularity, flexibility, scalable costs, easy installation and migration into new and existing network infrastructures. These features improve network planning and the safety of fiber and cable management during network operation and maintenance."

PRIME ODF is a highly dense cabling platform for optical distribution frames (ODFs). PRIME (Professional Interconnection Management Equipment) ODF provides fiber optic network operators with greater planning freedom, enabling them to use their fiber distribution hub units in more varied ways than ever before. With PRIME ODF, network operators now can design fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks precisely from the outset to suit local requirements and still have the possibility of extending or adapting them later at any time. At maximum capacity, PRIME ODF modules can connect 5,376 optical fibers in an optical distribution frame, which is a new standard for the FTTH market.

