RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2022: Progressive Growth of OMICS Technologies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics Market to Reach $11.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents / Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$5.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR
The RNA Analysis / Transcriptomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 14.2% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$744.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 115 Featured) -
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- CD Genomics
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GenXPro GmbH
- Illumina, Inc.
- LC Sciences
- Merck KGaA
- Qiagen N.V.
- Sequentia Biotech SL
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Trend Towards Personalized Medicine Fuels Market Growth
- Transcriptomics Assume Critical Importance amid Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Transcriptomics Applications in Disease and Diagnostic Profiling
- Increasing PCR Applications in Biotechnology Sector
- Progressive Growth of OMICS Technologies: Opportunity for RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market
- The Growing Role of Transcriptomics in Oncology
- RNA Sequencing Critical for Cancer and Rare Diseases
- Bulk-Tissue RNA Sequencing and Single-Cell RNA Sequencing for Cardiovascular Research
- Single-Cell RNA-seq Technologies Witness Steady Growth
- The Evolution of scRNA-seq
- Growth of Long-Read Transcriptome Sequencing
- scRNA-seq for Autoimmune Inflammatory Rheumatic Diseases
- SPLiTseq Beneficial for Understanding Cause of Disease
- Gene Expression Microarray Technology Gains Ground
- Microfluidics-based Droplet Technologies Demonstrate Growth
- inDrops Approach Exhibits Growth
- Spatial Transcriptomics Market Witnesses Significant Growth
- Spatial Transcriptomic Data Analysis
- Next Generation Sequencing Offers Increased Accuracy for Transcriptomics Activity
- Single-cell NGS Witnesses Rapid Growth
- RNA Sequencing Benefits Fuel Market Prospects
- Blood Transcriptome Sequencing for Identifying Rare-Disease Genes
- Rising Focus on Toxicogenomics: Potential for RNA Analysis/Transcriptomics Markets
- Growing R&D Spending in Pharma and Biotechnology Sectors Presents Opportunities
- Technological Advancements & Innovations Fuel Market Growth
- Sci-Plex - A New Technique to Profile Gene Expression within Single Cells
- Introduction of Oxford Nanopore's Innovative Portable Sequencer for Sequencing Long Reads and RNA Molecules Improves Transcriptomic Analysis
- RNA-Combine, a Toolkit for More Comprehensively Analyzing Transcriptome Data
- Aging Demographics Present Opportunities for Transcriptomics Technologies
- Challenges Facing RNA/Transcriptomics Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vv4wml
