RNA Analytics explores digital transformation in InsurTech with new white paper

As the world begins to emerge from more than 18 months of Covid-19 related restrictions and disruption, insurers are relying on the digitization of their workloads more than ever before. Thanks to the likes of innovative new technology such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things and AI, there are more technical solutions on the market for customers to revolutionize their work.

Comprising four key chapters, the paper explores the challenges and opportunities of the past two years, through discussion with some of RNA's key spokespeople across the global insurance markets. Including new technologies, the use of data, end-user solutions and the importance on focusing on the customer solution, the paper dissects the use of innovative new technological solutions of today.

By downloading this new white paper, readers will be able to gain insights into the future of InsurTech and risk management, as we begin to imagine a 'post-pandemic' world. Learn how consultants and third-party specialists have been utilizing innovative technology to provide adaptable and flexible services, in a period of exponential market change and shifting consumer focuses.

While global transformation had already taken ahold the insurance industry and the vendors and customers within it, the likes of Covid-19 undoubtedly accelerated these trends and the pressure for customers to adapt, fast. This paper discusses the need for adaptability and flexibility at times of struggle for remote workers, as well as the crucial role of the consultant in keeping projects flowing.

Javier Alvarez, Managing Director EMEA, commented on the release: "We are delighted to share this new paper, which has seen an accumulative effort from many of our spokespeople and business divisions throughout the various lockdown restrictions of 2021."

He continued: "This project explores some of the largest challenges faced by both customers and vendors, as well as the key opportunities for growth that have emerged from the past 18 months. As one of the first releases to come out from RNA since my appointment as EMEA Managing Director, I am very pleased to see this body of work released."

Vicky Daniels, Marketing Solutions Manager added: "I am thrilled to be able to share this piece of work, which I'm sure many will find insightful. As we emerge from lockdown restrictions, the role of the consultant has become more important than ever before, ensuring the smooth-running of projects and transformation. We are pleased to continue supporting customers in any which way possible, as documented in this white paper."

Alongside the ongoing restrictions and disruption caused by Covid-19, insurers have also had to navigate the pending global IFRS 17 implementation regulations, alongside the accelerated digital transformation of the wider business market of today. RNA Analytics has continued to support customers throughout this period, pulling on global expertise which is delivered through localized specialists.

