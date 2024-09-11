RNA-Based Therapeutics Market to Grow by USD 1.27 Billion (2024-2028) Due to Increased Investment and Funding, AI Trends Impacting Revenue - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global rna based therapeutics market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. Growing investment and funding in RNA based therapeutics is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing collaborations and partnerships. However, high cost of developing RNA based therapeutics poses a challenge. Key market players include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arbutus Biopharma Corp., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ascidian Therapeutics Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Beam Therapeutics Inc., Benitec Biopharma Inc., Biogen Inc., BioNTech SE, BioSpace, Circular Genomics Inc., CureVac AG, Esperovax, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Moderna Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Omega Therapeutics Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Silence Therapeutics plc, and Tevard Biosciences.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RNA based therapeutics market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (mRNA therapeutics, Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics, RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, and Others), Route Of Administration (Intravenous (IV), Subcutaneous (SC), and Intramuscular (IM)), and Geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered Europe, North America, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arbutus Biopharma Corp., Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ascidian Therapeutics Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, Beam Therapeutics Inc., Benitec Biopharma Inc., Biogen Inc., BioNTech SE, BioSpace, Circular Genomics Inc., CureVac AG, Esperovax, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Moderna Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, Omega Therapeutics Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics Inc., Silence Therapeutics plc, and Tevard Biosciences

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Collaborations and partnerships are playing a crucial role in advancing RNA-based therapies by combining expertise, resources, and technologies. In February 2023, Tevard Biosciences and Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced a partnership to develop new tRNA-based therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Esperovax and Gingko Bioworks also formed a development partnership in January 2023 to create circular RNA therapeutics for colorectal cancer. Moderna and Life Edit Therapeutics Inc. Began a strategic research collaboration in February 2023 to explore in vivo mRNA gene editing therapies. These collaborations are essential for overcoming challenges in RNA-based therapies, including improving effectiveness and expanding treatment options. By harnessing the strengths of each partner, these alliances are driving innovation and advancing the field, ultimately benefiting patients and fueling the growth of the global RNA-based therapeutics market during the forecast period.

RNA-based therapeutics are revolutionizing the healthcare industry, particularly in oncology pharmaceuticals, infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders. Biopharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are investing heavily in this field, developing innovative RNA therapeutics classes like RNA interference and gene delivery. RNAi treatment comparison and RNA vaccine development are key trends, with regulatory requirements being a significant focus. Personalized medicine, HTS, and molecular diagnostics are also driving growth. Rare conditions, chronic illnesses, and immunologic characteristics are targeted areas. Technological advances include therapeutic devices, protein expression modulation, and vaccine types. Key players include research & academic laboratories, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, government bodies, and regulating authorities. RNA therapeutics are being used for cancer clinical studies, keloids treatment, and chronic conditions like heart disease and pulmonary diseases. MicroRNAs and RNA-based therapies are at the forefront of pharmacologic frontiers. Manufacturing plants are being established for large-scale production. RNA-based therapies offer promising solutions for various disease targets.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The global RNA-based therapeutics market faces significant challenges due to the high costs associated with their development. While protein and antibody therapeutics, such as those produced using recombinant DNA technology, have become a major part of the biopharmaceutical market, generating over USD270 billion in sales, their manufacturing costs are a concern. For instance, the cancer drug rituximab costs billions of dollars per kilogram due to complex production processes. Similarly, gene therapies, which offer a solution to genetic disorders, are extremely costly, with Lenmeldy priced at USD4.25 million in the U.S. Cell therapies, such as CAR-T therapy, are also expensive, averaging around USD1 million per treatment. RNA technology, which has the potential to offer a cost-effective solution, has seen success with mRNA vaccines produced at under USD3 per dose. However, the high costs of developing RNA-based therapies, including gene editing treatments, which can exceed USD4.25 million , pose a significant challenge. Direct RNA injections may offer a way to reduce costs and improve accessibility, but this technology is still evolving. These high costs hinder the widespread adoption and advancement of these promising treatments in the global market.

in sales, their manufacturing costs are a concern. For instance, the cancer drug rituximab costs billions of dollars per kilogram due to complex production processes. Similarly, gene therapies, which offer a solution to genetic disorders, are extremely costly, with Lenmeldy priced at in the U.S. Cell therapies, such as CAR-T therapy, are also expensive, averaging around per treatment. RNA technology, which has the potential to offer a cost-effective solution, has seen success with mRNA vaccines produced at under per dose. However, the high costs of developing RNA-based therapies, including gene editing treatments, which can exceed , pose a significant challenge. Direct RNA injections may offer a way to reduce costs and improve accessibility, but this technology is still evolving. These high costs hinder the widespread adoption and advancement of these promising treatments in the global market. RNA-based therapeutics, including RNAi treatment and RNA vaccines, are revolutionizing the biopharmaceutical and biotechnological industries. Challenges lie ahead for companies in navigating regulatory approval from government bodies and regulating authorities. RNA therapeutics classes, such as messenger RNA, therapeutic ribozymes, small interfering RNAs, aptamers, and RNAi interference technology, offer innovative solutions for chronic illnesses like heart disease, cancer, and pulmonary diseases. Comparing RNAi treatment to traditional methods, RNA vaccines elicit strong T-cell and B-cell responses. RNA vaccine development, especially for rare conditions like genetic disorders and HIV, requires significant public-private investments. Technological advances in enabling technologies like SMaRT and antisense technology are driving pharmacologic frontiers. Manufacturing plants are crucial for producing these therapeutic devices, and vaccine development continues to be a focus area. The burden of chronic diseases and healthcare spending necessitate continued investment in RNA-based therapies.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This rna based therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 mRNA therapeutics

1.2 Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapeutics

1.3 RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics

1.4 Others Route Of Administration 2.1 Intravenous (IV)

2.2 Subcutaneous (SC)

2.3 Intramuscular (IM) Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 mRNA therapeutics- The RNA-based therapeutics market is experiencing significant growth due to advancements in RNA technology. Companies are investing in research and development to create new treatments for genetic disorders and diseases. RNA therapeutics offer targeted therapy with high specificity and efficacy. These therapies can be used to treat various conditions, including rare diseases and infectious diseases. Key players in the market include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Moderna Therapeutics, and BioNTech. Collaborations and partnerships are common strategies to accelerate product development and commercialization. The market is expected to continue growing due to the increasing demand for personalized medicine and the potential for RNA therapies to address unmet medical needs.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

RNA-based therapeutics refer to treatments that utilize ribonucleic acid (RNA) to modify gene expression or protein production. These therapies hold promise in various fields, including oncology pharmaceuticals for cancer treatment, infectious diseases for antiviral and antibacterial applications, and neurodegenerative disorders for gene therapy. Drug delivery systems are crucial for effective RNA delivery, with advancements in RNA interference (RNAi) and gene editing techniques. Regulatory requirements for RNA-based therapies are stringent due to their novelty and complex nature. Personalized medicine and high-throughput screening (HTS) are also driving the growth of this market. RNA-based therapies are being explored for keloids treatment, molecular diagnostics, and rare conditions. Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), microRNAs, and messenger RNA (mRNA) are the primary types of RNA used in therapeutics. RNA-based vaccines are a new frontier, eliciting T-cell and B-cell responses. Chronic illnesses, heart disease, and immunologic characteristics are other potential applications. RNA-based therapeutics offer a promising avenue for treating various diseases and conditions, with ongoing research and academic studies advancing the field.

Market Research Overview

RNA-based therapeutics represent a rapidly evolving field in pharmaceuticals, leveraging the unique properties of messenger RNA (mRNA) and other non-coding RNAs to treat various diseases. Applications span from oncology pharmaceuticals in cancer treatment, infectious diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders, to chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. RNA interference (RNAi) is a key technology, silencing disease-causing genes, while gene delivery and protein expression modulation enable targeted therapy. Regulatory requirements and personalized medicine are shaping the industry, with high-throughput screening (HTS) and molecular diagnostics facilitating research in academic and industrial settings. Innovative products include RNA vaccines, therapeutic ribozymes, small interfering RNAs (siRNAs), aptamers, and RNA-based therapeutic devices. Technological advances in manufacturing plants and vaccine development continue to drive progress, with significant investments from biopharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, government bodies, and regulating authorities. RNA-based therapies hold promise for treating rare conditions, HIV, genetic disorders, and cancer, with potential to revolutionize pharmacologic frontiers and reduce the burden of chronic diseases.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

MRNA Therapeutics



Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO) Therapeutics



RNA Interference (RNAi) Therapeutics



Others

Route Of Administration

Intravenous (IV)



Subcutaneous (SC)



Intramuscular (IM)

Geography

Europe



North America



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio