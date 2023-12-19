RNA Sequencing Market Industry Analysis - Focus on Consumables, Equipment-Related Services, Software and Vendor Share 2022 and 2027

19 Dec, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market for RNA Sequencing, 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The sequencing market has continued to provide powerful tools that hold the promise of bringing major changes to healthcare in the near future. In the last decade, explosive growth has occurred in terms of product introductions, new applications, and the end-user labs rushing to participate in these new areas. In recent years, the use of microarrays for RNA expression analysis has dropped greatly as RNA sequencing has risen to replace and outshine it.
Similar to quantitative reverse transcription-PCR (q-RT-PCR) which has been the gold standard, there is a need for pre-defined probes which creates one of the major weaknesses of microarrays, and RNA-seq provides a number of advantages including:
- improved sensitivity and dynamic range
- ability to study species without reference
- measurement of focal changes (such as single nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions)
- detection of different transcript isoforms, splice variants and chimeric gene fusions (including previously unidentified genes and/or transcripts)
This report focuses on the market for RNA sequencing products - the hardware, service of the hardware, software, and consumables including for the sequencing step itself. It discusses trends, challenges, strategies, companies, and products, and provides estimates of market share and revenue growth for the market.
Information in this report includes:
- RNA Sequencing Market, 2022 and 2027
- RNA Sequencing Consumables Market, 2022 and 2027
- RNA Sequencing Equipment-Related Services Market, 2022 and 2027
- RNA Sequencing Software Market, 2022 and 2027
- RNA Sequencing Vendor Share
- Products on The Market
- Software Products
- Innovations
- Clinical Sequencing and Products on the Market
Companies Profiled Include:
- 10X Genomics
- Agilent Technologies
- Illumina
- New England Biolabs
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences (Pacbio)
- Standard Biotools
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Tecan
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 2: MARKET TRENDS
- TRENDS
- Clinical Diagnostics, Clinical Research Applications
- Cancer - leukemia/ hematological diseases; solid tumors
- Infectious diseases
- Rare inherited/ genetic diseases
- COVID-19
- Illumina's Diverse Range of Products
- Other Companies' NGS Products and Technologies
- CDC's SPHERES Consortium
- ONGOING INTRODUCTIONS OF NEW PRODUCTS
- SINGLE-CELL RNA SEQUENCING
- Selected Products/ Technologies
- SOFTWARE/BIOINFORMATICS
- PARTNERSHIPS, ACQUISITIONS, DEALS IN MANY AREAS
CHAPTER 3: MARKET ANALYSIS
CHAPTER 4: COMPANY PROFILES
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sij2vq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article