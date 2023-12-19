RNA Sequencing Market Industry Analysis - Focus on Consumables, Equipment-Related Services, Software and Vendor Share 2022 and 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market for RNA Sequencing, 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sequencing market has continued to provide powerful tools that hold the promise of bringing major changes to healthcare in the near future. In the last decade, explosive growth has occurred in terms of product introductions, new applications, and the end-user labs rushing to participate in these new areas. In recent years, the use of microarrays for RNA expression analysis has dropped greatly as RNA sequencing has risen to replace and outshine it.

Similar to quantitative reverse transcription-PCR (q-RT-PCR) which has been the gold standard, there is a need for pre-defined probes which creates one of the major weaknesses of microarrays, and RNA-seq provides a number of advantages including:

  • improved sensitivity and dynamic range
  • ability to study species without reference
  • measurement of focal changes (such as single nucleotide variants, insertions and deletions)
  • detection of different transcript isoforms, splice variants and chimeric gene fusions (including previously unidentified genes and/or transcripts)

This report focuses on the market for RNA sequencing products - the hardware, service of the hardware, software, and consumables including for the sequencing step itself. It discusses trends, challenges, strategies, companies, and products, and provides estimates of market share and revenue growth for the market.

Information in this report includes:

  • RNA Sequencing Market, 2022 and 2027
  • RNA Sequencing Consumables Market, 2022 and 2027
  • RNA Sequencing Equipment-Related Services Market, 2022 and 2027
  • RNA Sequencing Software Market, 2022 and 2027
  • RNA Sequencing Vendor Share
  • Products on The Market
  • Software Products
  • Innovations
  • Clinical Sequencing and Products on the Market

Companies Profiled Include:

  • 10X Genomics
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Illumina
  • New England Biolabs
  • Oxford Nanopore Technologies
  • Pacific Biosciences (Pacbio)
  • Standard Biotools
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Tecan
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 2: MARKET TRENDS

  • TRENDS
    • Clinical Diagnostics, Clinical Research Applications
    • Cancer - leukemia/ hematological diseases; solid tumors
    • Infectious diseases
    • Rare inherited/ genetic diseases
    • COVID-19
    • Illumina's Diverse Range of Products
    • Other Companies' NGS Products and Technologies
    • CDC's SPHERES Consortium
  • ONGOING INTRODUCTIONS OF NEW PRODUCTS
  • SINGLE-CELL RNA SEQUENCING
    • Selected Products/ Technologies
  • SOFTWARE/BIOINFORMATICS
  • PARTNERSHIPS, ACQUISITIONS, DEALS IN MANY AREAS

CHAPTER 3: MARKET ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 4: COMPANY PROFILES

