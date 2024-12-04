RNA Sequencing: Transforming Genomics and Shaping Future Markets

"RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) is a powerful technique that allows scientists to analyze the quantity and variety of RNA in a sample. This helps researchers understand gene expression and how it affects health and disease. The technology has advanced rapidly, with various methods like single-cell RNA-seq and bulk RNA-seq gaining in popularity."

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for RNA Sequencing: Technologies and Global Markets is expected to grow from $4.3 billion in 2024 to $10.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

This research report explores the global RNA sequencing market, providing an analysis of its trends and projections through 2029. It breaks down the market by product, technology, application, end user, and region, The regions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

The report uses data from 2023 as a baseline and offers forecasts for the period of 2024 to 2029. It also looks at company's strategies and partnerships, the regulatory environment, and economic factors that influence technology adoption. Additionally, the report evaluates ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) trends, competitive assessments, and strategic recommendations, to help companies plan in this evolving market.

Interesting and surprising facts:

RNA sequencing enables researchers to discover new treatment targets and biomarkers by examining how genetic information (genotype) influences physical traits (phenotype).

More laboratories are adopting transcriptomics due to the declining costs of sequencing technologies and the fast turnaround for data. The growing use of RNA sequencing in research papers and its increasing share of funding highlights its rapid rise in popularity.

Factors contributing to this market's growth include:

Rapid advances in data analysis capabilities: These advances allow researchers to process and understand large amounts of data more efficiently. This enables gaining insights from the data for better decision-making. Favorable funding scenario for genomics and biomedical research activities: With more funding available from governments, organizations, and investors to support studies in these fields, scientists are more able to conduct important research and develop new treatments and technologies. A decline in the prices of genome sequencing: As it becomes less expensive to read and analyze genetic information, the technology becomes more accessible to researchers and healthcare providers, leading to more widespread use and discoveries in genetics. Demand for personalized treatments due to the growing prevalence of cancer: Personalized treatments are tailored to individual patients based on their specific genetic makeup. This goal of this approach is to make therapies more effective. Blockchain and cloud computing technologies: Blockchain and cloud computing technologies are tools that help store and share data securely and efficiently. Blockchain provides a tamper-proof way to record transactions, while cloud computing allows users to access and manage data over the internet, making it easier to collaborate and scale resources.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $3.7 billion Market forecast $10.3 billion Growth rate CAGR of 19.1% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Technologies, Products, Applications, End Users and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers • Rapid advances in data analysis capabilities. • Favorable funding scenario for genomics and biomedical research activities. • Decline in the prices of genome sequencing. • Growing prevalence of cancer generating demand for personalized treatments. • Blockchain and cloud computing technologies.

This report addresses the following questions:

1. What is the projected market size?

The global RNA sequencing market is projected to reach $10.3 billion by the end of 2029, at an estimated CAGR of 19.1% from 2024 to 2029.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

Rapid advances in data analysis capabilities.

Favorable funding scenario for genomics and biomedical research activities.

Decline in the prices of genome sequencing methods.

Growing prevalence of cancer generating demand for personalized treatments.

3. Which technology type will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

The sequencing-by-synthesis segment dominates the RNA sequencing market and will continue to do so by 2029.

4. Which region has the highest market share?

North America holds the highest share of the market.

Leading companies include:

10x Genomics

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corp.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

BGI

F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Microsynth Ag

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc.

Qiagen

Revvity

Standard Biotools

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

