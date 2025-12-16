RNAConnect Launches the UltraMarathonRT® Direct RNA‑Seq Kit to Advance Nanopore-based Native RNA Sequencing

BRANFORD, Conn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RNAConnect, a life science company providing next generation tools to the RNA community, today announced the commercial availability of the UltraMarathonRT® Direct RNA‑Seq (uMRT DRS) Kit, a native‑RNA library preparation solution for Oxford Nanopore Technologies® direct RNA sequencing (SQK-RNA004). The kit enables the detection of more genes, more isoforms, and longer transcripts than existing protocols. It employs a gentle 30 °C reverse‑transcription (RT) stabilization step and ultra‑processive enzyme performance to preserve RNA integrity, expand long‑transcript representation, and maintain endogenous RNA modification signals in ONT direct workflow.

Unlock direct insight into RNA biology with RNAConnect’s UltraMarathonRT® (uMRT) Direct RNA-Seq Kit, the first complete, ready-to-use solution for preparing native RNA libraries for Oxford Nanopore Technologies® (SQK-RNA004) sequencing

Direct RNA-Seq requires an initial reverse transcription step to smooth out secondary structures and stabilize the RNA which is then pulled directly through the nanopore and read. Directly reading the RNA strand in this way enables strand‑specific, isoform‑resolved measurements alongside base‑modification information. The UltraMarathonRT Direct RNA‑Seq Kit streamlines this workflow with optimized reagents for current ONT RNA004 chemistry and a low‑temperature RT step that ensures more of each RNA sample gets sequenced.

Performance Highlights of the UltraMarathonRT Direct RNA-Seq Kit:

Compared to the existing recommended protocol, this kit's novel chemistry and lower RT temperature (30°C) result in:

25-50% higher cDNA yield

5-10% longer read lengths, with very large differences in transcripts >2kb

1-2% more genes detected

15-20% more novel transcripts (NIC & NNIC) detected

25-30% more intron retention events detected

Equivalent mapping rates & Q scores

"We took a hard look at existing direct RNA-seq protocols and saw places where our company's deep knowledge of RNA combined with the unique properties of UltraMarathonRT could boost the output of long RNA reads," said Dr. Jason Underwood, VP of Technology Development at RNAConnect. "RNAConnect is excited to unveil this easy-to-use kit and workflow to enable new discoveries from our vibrant RNA science community."

"Long-read sequencing technologies have the amazing ability to access the full span of transcripts that can be kilobases or more in length," added Dr. Paul Boutz, Assistant Professor at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, who was a beta-tester of the uMRT DRS Kit. "Unfortunately, most reverse transcriptases don't. This was really hampering our ability to see the full spectrum of alternative splicing happening in transcripts, so discovering UltraMarathonRT has been a game changer. The new uMRT DRS Kit seamlessly integrates into the ONT direct RNA sequencing protocol and gives us fantastic results. We will definitely use it for our direct RNA sequencing moving forward."

Availability:

The UltraMarathonRT Direct RNA‑Seq Kit is available immediately through RNAConnect and authorized distributors. For specifications, chemistry compatibility, and workflow guidance, please contact RNAConnect or visit the website.

About RNAConnect:

RNAConnect is a life science tools company dedicated to innovating RNA analysis solutions that advance research in genomics, transcriptomics, and molecular diagnostics. With a commitment to empowering scientists with sensitive, accurate, and reliable tools, RNAConnect's products enable discoveries across rare diseases, immunology, oncology, neurobiology, and beyond.

Media Contact:

Andrew Bond, PhD — Chief Commercial Officer

Tel: +1‑475-338-2120

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE RNAConnect