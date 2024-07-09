RNAi Technologies: A New Era in Global Chronic Disease Treatment

RNAi therapeutics are revolutionizing disease treatment, with six approved therapies primarily targeting rare genetic disorders. As many potential disease targets still lack effective treatments, RNAi-based therapies are becoming increasingly crucial in biopharmaceutical research.

BOSTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest BCC Research study, the demand for "RNAi Technologies and Global Markets" is estimated to increase from $2.1 billion in 2023 to reach $4.8 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% from 2024 through 2029."

This report investigates the RNA interference (RNAi) technology market, analyzing various segments such as tools and reagents, diagnostics, therapeutics, and agriculture. BCC Research evaluates the status of each segment, forecasts growth over the next six years, and explores the market's drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It includes detailed company profiles of key players, covering their business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments. Additionally, the report delves into emerging technologies, the regulatory landscape, patent, and pipeline analysis, ESG developments, investment outlook, and market deals.

The following factors drive the global market for RNAi technology:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions are becoming increasingly common around the world. RNA interference (RNAi) therapies offer a promising approach to treating these chronic illnesses by targeting specific genes involved in their progression. The rising number of people affected by chronic diseases is driving the demand for RNAi-based treatments, as they offer a new way to manage and mitigate these conditions potentially.

Increasing Approval of RNAi Products: Regulatory agencies, including the FDA, have recently approved several RNAi-based drugs, such as Onpattro for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis and Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria. These approvals are significant because they validate the safety and effectiveness of RNAi therapeutics. This regulatory support encourages further research and investment in the field, fostering a positive environment for the development of new RNAi-based therapies.

Advancements in RNAi Delivery Systems: A crucial factor for the success of RNAi therapies is the efficient delivery of RNAi molecules to target cells. Researchers have made considerable progress in this area, developing advanced delivery systems such as lipid nanoparticles, polymer-based carriers, and viral vectors. These improved delivery methods enhance the bioavailability and tissue specificity of RNAi drugs, making them more effective in reaching and acting on the intended cells.

Increasing Strategic Initiatives: Innovation in RNAi-based therapies is being driven by strategic initiatives like collaborations, partnerships, and licensing agreements among pharmaceutical companies, biotech firms, and academic institutions. These collaborative efforts accelerate the development and commercialization of RNAi therapies, bringing new treatments to market more quickly and efficiently.

Convenient Dosing: RNAi drugs often require repeated dosing to maintain their therapeutic effects. Advances in drug formulation and dosing regimens aim to make these treatments more convenient for patients. Efforts to reduce the frequency of dosing and enhance patient compliance are key factors contributing to the growth of the RNAi therapy market, as they improve the overall patient experience and the effectiveness of the treatments.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast Period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $2.1 Billion Market Size Forecast $4.8 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 14.8% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segment Covered Technology, Therapeutic Area, Delivery Method Regions covered North America, Europe, Emerging Markets Key Market Drivers • Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disease • Increasing Approval of RNAi Products • Advancements in RNAi Delivery Systems • Increasing Strategic Initiatives • Convenient Dosing

Key Interesting Facts About the global market for RNAi technology:

RNAi technology has seen significant growth since the approval of its first drug in 2018, marking a breakthrough after two decades of research.

Initially, major pharmaceutical companies like Roche, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca were active in the field but withdrew due to drug failures.

Alnylam persevered and achieved the first RNAi drug approval, revitalizing interest, and investment in the market.

The approval of hepatomiR as an IVD diagnostic product is a notable milestone, expanding clinical applications beyond previous limitations.

The global market for RNAi technology report includes in-depth data and analysis addressing the following important queries:

1. What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The RNAi technology market is estimated to be $2.1 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% to reach a value of $4.8 billion by the end of 2029.

2. What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Increasing strategic initiatives

Advancements in drug delivery technologies

Increasing approvals of RNAi drugs

3. What segments are covered in the market?

The global market is segmented based on technology type into therapeutics, diagnostics, agriculture, and reagents and tools. Therapeutics is further segmented into rare and genetic disorders and cardiovascular disorders and by delivery technology into lipid-nanoparticles and conjugate delivery. The reagents and tools are further segmented into tools, constructs, and reagents.

4. By Type, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

Therapeutics will dominate the market by the end of 2029.

5. Which region has the highest market share in the market?

North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

ARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP.

BAYER AG

MERCK KGAA

NOVARTIS AG

NOVO NORDISK A/S

OLIX PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

QIAGEN

REVVITY INC.

SILENCE THERAPEUTICS

SIRNAOMICS

SYLENTIS S.A.

SWITCH THERAPEUTICS

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

