RNAi Therapeutics Global Market to 2027: Rising Utilization in Oncology Pharmaceuticals and Accelerating Growth Rates of Infectious Diseases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global RNAi Therapeutics Market (by Molecule Type, Application, End-User & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global RNAi therapeutics market is expected to record a value of US$1.26 billion in 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 10.02%, over the period 2023-2027.

Factors such as rising utilization in oncology pharmaceuticals, accelerating growth rates of infectious diseases, enlarging geriatric population, increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders and progress in collaborations and associated deals in RNAi therapeutics.

However, the market growth would be challenged by complexity associated with the drug delivery of RNAi therapeutics, high development cost of RNA interference-based therapeutics and stringent regulatory requirements. A few notable trends include growing popularity of personalized medicine, surging preference RNAi therapeutics as an alternative for HTS & keloids treatment and escalating applications in molecular diagnostics.

The global market has been segmented on the basis of molecule type, application and end-user. On the basis of molecule type, the global market can be bifurcated into small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and microRNAs (miRNAs).

According to applications, the market can be divided into oncology, respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, liver disorders, autoimmune disorders and other disorders. Whereas, the global RNAi therapeutics market is split into research & academic laboratories and hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, in terms of end-user.

The fastest growing regional market is North America owing to increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, rising investments for development of RNAi therapeutics along with growing number of research activities for RNA-based therapeutics in the region. Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market due to the growing relevance of RNA-based investigations as well as increasing funding for R&D activities.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global RNAi therapeutics market segmented on the basis of molecule type, application, end-user and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and RoW) have been analyzed.

, , and RoW) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Sanofi S.A., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, Benitec Biopharma Ltd., and Sirnaomics, Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 76 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $0.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rapid Spread of Coronavirus

2.2 Growth in COVID-19 R&D Funding

2.3 RNA Vaccine Development for COVID-19



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Value

3.2 Global RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Molecule Type

3.3.1 Global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Market by Type

3.3.4 Global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Type Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Small Interfering RNA (siRNA) Therapeutics Type Market Forecast by Value

3.3.6 Global MicroRNA (miRNA) Therapeutics Market by Value

3.3.7 Global MicroRNA (miRNA) Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Application

3.4.1 Global RNAi Therapeutics Application Market by Value

3.4.2 Global RNAi Therapeutics Product Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by End-Users

3.5.1 Global RNAi Therapeutics End-User Market by Value

3.5.2 Global RNAi Therapeutics End-User Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global RNAi Therapeutics Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America RNAi Therapeutics Market by Value

4.1.2 North America RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.1.3 The U.S. RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe RNAi Therapeutics Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific

4.3.1 Asia Pacific RNAi Therapeutics Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value

4.4 RoW

4.4.1 RoW RNAi Therapeutics Market by Value

4.4.2 RoW RNAi Therapeutics Market Forecast by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Utilization in Oncology Pharmaceuticals

5.1.2 Accelerating Growth Rates of Infectious Diseases

5.1.3 Enlarging Geriatric Population

5.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Neurodegenerative Disorders

5.1.5 Progress in Collaborations & Associated Deals in RNAi Therapeutics

5.1.6 Expanding Research & Development Activities

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Growing Popularity of Personalized Medicine

5.2.2 Surging Preference as an Alternative for HTS & Keloids Treatment

5.2.3 Escalating Applications in Molecular Diagnostics

5.2.4 Development of RNAi Therapeutics

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Complexity Associated with the Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics

5.3.2 High Development Cost of RNA Interference-Based Therapeutics

5.3.3 Stringent Regulatory Requirements



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Sanofi S.A. (Genzyme Corporation)

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.2 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.3 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.4 Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.5 Benitec Biopharma Ltd.

6.5.1 Business Overview

6.6 Sirnaomics, Ltd.

6.6.1 Business Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nb6t5h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets