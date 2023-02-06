RNAimmune mRNA Cancer Vaccine Program Accepted for Oral Presentation at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RNAimmune, Inc. (the "Company" or "RNAimmune"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in discovery and development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, announced today that its RNAimmune mRNA cancer vaccine program has been accepted for oral presentation at the AACR Annual Meeting 2023. The AACR Annual Meeting will take place April 14-19 in Orlando, Florida.

Title: A pan-ras mRNA vaccine elicits specific immune responses and inhibits tumor growth in the mouse model of colon cancer

Presenter: Dong Shen, MD PhD, RNAimmune founder and President

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: New Tricks for Known Targets: Novel Approaches to Inhibit Oncogenic Signaling

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023, 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM ET

Note: The presentation will also be published in the online Proceedings of the AACR.

Venue: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

RNAimmune will present a pre-clinical study showing the most recent mRNA cancer vaccine progress. The study shows immunization of the mRNA vaccine can elicit T and B cell responses, which are crucial in anti-cancer immunotherapy, and inhibit tumor growth in the mouse model of colon cancer, prolonging survival. Notably, the anti-tumor effect is further enhanced in the combination of anti-PD1 antibody.

RAS is one of the most common mutated oncogenes in human cancer. Unfortunately, there is still a lack of specifically effective medication for most RAS-mutated cancer patients. For G12C-mutated patients, drug resistance frequently appears soon after targeted therapy. The reported Pan RAS mRNA cancer vaccine was designed and screened by RNAimmune, which owns its proprietary independent intellectual property rights. Its anti-tumor effects have been validated both in vitro and in vivo. The current program yielded outstanding antitumor activity, and the Company plans to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration an Investigational New Drug application after completion of the current dose titration study.

Found in 1907, AACR is the first and largest cancer research organization dedicated to fighting against cancer. The annual meeting of AACR is one of the biggest meetings in the global cancer research community, and it highlights the latest advances in anti-cancer research and development from all over the world.

About RNAimmune Inc.

RNAimmune Inc. is an international biopharmaceutical company focusing on mRNA vaccine and therapeutics development. Its global headquarters are located in Germantown, Maryland, USA, while the China headquarters are located in the International BioIsland, Guangzhou, China. RNAimmune is a subsidiary company of Sirnaomics, Ltd. (2257.HK). RNAimmune has received a global exclusive right to the proprietary Polypeptide Lipid Nanoparticle (PLNP) technology for mRNA delivery from Sirnaomics. In addition, RNAimmune has various independent proprietary R&D platforms, including artificial-intelligence-directed neoantigen prediction, ALEPVA algorithm for nucleic acid sequence design, poly lipopeptide nanoparticle (PLNP) and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) carrier systems, and multiple US and Chinese patents. RNAimune also deployed various vaccines and therapeutics pipelines, including vaccines for infectious diseases (Covid-19, cancer, influenza, and RSV et al.) and cancer vaccines (RAS, NY-ESO-1), and protein replacement medication. RNAimmune has extremely high potential and has become one of the leading companies in the field of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Learn more at www.rnaimmune.com.

