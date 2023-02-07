RNAimmune mRNA Cancer Vaccine Program Accepted for Oral Presentation at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

HONG KONG, GERMANTOWN, Md., and SUZHOU, China, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirnaomics Ltd. (the "Company", Stock Code: 2257.HK, and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "Sirnaomics"), a leading biopharmaceutical company in discovery and development of RNAi therapeutics today announced that the Company's subsidiary, RNAimmune, Inc. ("RNAimmune"), has been accepted for oral presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research ("AACR") Annual Meeting 2023. The AACR Annual Meeting will take place April 14–19, 2023 in Orlando, Florida, the United States. RNAimmune is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in discovery and development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines.

Presentation Details

Presentation Session Category:

Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Presentation Title:

A pan-ras mRNA vaccine elicits specific immune responses and inhibits tumor growth in the mouse model of colon cancer

Presentation Session Title:

New Tricks for Known Targets: Novel Approaches to Inhibit Oncogenic Signaling

Presenter:

Dong Shen, M.D., PhD, Founder and President of RNAimmune

Date/Time:

Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST

Presentation Venue:

Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, the United States (The presentation will also be published in the online proceedings of the AACR.)

RNAimmune will present a pre-clinical study showing the latest progress of mRNA cancer vaccine. The study shows that immunization of the mRNA vaccine can elicit T and B cell responses, which are crucial in anti-cancer immunotherapy, and inhibit tumor growth in the mouse model of colon cancer, prolonging survival. Notably, the anti-tumor effect is further enhanced in the combination of anti-PD1 antibody.

RAS is one of the most common mutated oncogenes in human cancer. Unfortunately, there is still a lack of specifically effective medication for most RAS-mutated cancer patients. For G12C-mutated patients, drug resistance frequently appears soon after targeted therapy. The reported Pan RAS mRNA cancer vaccine was designed and screened by RNAimmune, which owns its proprietary independent intellectual property rights. Its antitumor effects have been validated both in vitro and in vivo. The current program yielded outstanding antitumor activity, and RNAimmune plans to submit to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration an Investigational New Drug application after completion of the current dose titration study.

About AACR

Found in 1907, AACR is the first and largest cancer research organization dedicated to fighting against cancer. The annual meeting of AACR is one of the biggest meetings in the global cancer research community, and it highlights the latest advances in anti-cancer research and development from all over the world.

About RNAimmune

RNAimmune is an international biopharmaceutical company focusing on mRNA vaccine and therapeutics development. Its global headquarter is in Germantown, Maryland, USA, while the China headquarter is located in International BioIsland, Guangzhou. RNAimmune has received a global exclusive right to the proprietary Polypeptide Lipid Nanoparticle (PLNP) technology for mRNA delivery from Sirnaomics. In addition, RNAimmune has various independent proprietary R&D platforms, including artificial-intelligence and directed neoantigen prediction, ALEPVA algorithm for nucleic acid sequence design and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) carrier systems. RNAimmune also deployed various vaccines and therapeutics pipelines, including vaccines for infectious diseases (Covid-19, influenza, VZV and RSV et.) and cancer vaccines (RAS, NY-ESO-1), and protein replacement medication. RNAimmune has extremely high potential and has become one of the leading companies in the field of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Learn more at www.rnaimmune.com.

About Sirnaomics

Sirnaomics is an RNA therapeutics biopharmaceutical group with product candidates in preclinical and clinical stages that focuses on the discovery and development of innovative drugs for indications with medical needs and large market opportunities. Sirnaomics is the first clinical-stage RNA therapeutics group to have a strong presence in both China and the United States, and also the first group of companies to achieve positive Phase IIa clinical outcomes in oncology for an RNAi therapeutics for its core product, STP705. Learn more at www.sirnaomics.com.

SOURCE Sirnaomics Ltd.