RNC Selects Houston for 2028 Republican National Convention

Major political convention expected to bring approximately 50,000 attendees and $200M in economic impact to City

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republican National Committee announced on Friday that it has selected Houston to host the 2028 Republican National Convention—an event that could bring an estimated 50,000 people and significant media attention to the City.

Republican Party delegates from all 50 states will travel to Houston in summer 2028 to officially select their party's president and vice-presidential candidates for the following November election.

"I am excited to announce Houston as the host city for the 2028 Republican National Convention," said RNC Charwoman Ronna McDaniel. "After a smart business decision made by the RNC last spring to allow us to select the next convention city earlier than ever, we are looking forward to seeing Houston in the spotlight come 2028. The entire RNC membership is eager to work with Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Host Committee, and Houston First Corporation to follow in Milwaukee's footsteps by delivering an incredible convention for our Party."

Based on previous national party conventions, RNC and Houston officials estimate the event could generate an overall economic impact of roughly $200 million based on the anticipated attendance of 50,000. Since the COVID-19 pandemic affected both major party conventions in 2020, that year is not viewed as an accurate gauge of future performance. Cleveland hosted the RNC in 2016 and estimated attendance that year at 48,000 with an overall economic impact of approximately $188 million.

"Houston is a special events city; we know how to host a major convention. We are proud to be chosen as the site for the 2028 Republican National Convention. This keeps us on the global stage, allowing us to showcase our amazing venues and the people who keep our hotels, restaurants, and local businesses operating," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "As the nation's most diverse and inclusive city, we believe Houston represents the future of the United States and our aspirations as a country. We're excited to showcase that identity and Houston's unsurpassed hospitality. We thank the RNC for selecting Houston to host the 2028 Republican National Convention."

Houston First Corporation (HFC), the city's destination marketing organization, is the group that submitted the bid to host the convention. Based on the approved bid, most of the convention activity would center around the Downtown Houston—primarily Toyota Center, the GRB Convention Center and Minute Maid Park.

Houston submitted its bid to host the 2028 RNC in June 2022 alongside other potential host cities. With Houston selected, the RNC will make a final decision on the dates of the convention at a later time, though the event would likely occur in August 2028.

Ira Mitzner, President of RIDA Development Corporation, served as the Chair of the Houston RNC Bid Committee. With the RNC's decision, a Houston Host Committee will be formed to fundraise and support the event.

"This is a unique and exciting opportunity for Houston and for Texas," Mitzner said. "A lot of hard work over the past year went into securing this bid and I'm elated that the effort has been rewarded with what will be an enormously important event that will have a tremendous economic impact and give Houston a global platform."

HFC President and CEO Michael Heckman said Houston submitted a superior and well-organized bid that illustrated its ability to execute. "We were able to showcase our community's leadership, our dynamic convention campus and our team's professionalism to the RNC, and we believe that's why they chose Houston for their most important event. When we began this bid process more than a year ago, we did so knowing that winning the Republican National Convention would be a significant economic win for our city and an opportunity for Houston to shine. Now we look forward to making that opportunity a reality."

"Houston's selection as the host city for the 2028 Republican National Convention is a testament to our city's incredible diversity and commitment to civic engagement," said David Mincberg, Chairman of HFC. "This represents an opportunity for us to once again show the world the culture and vibrancy of the nation's fourth-largest city."

The 2024 Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place July 15-18 in Milwaukee.

Houston last hosted the Republican National Convention in 1992 when then-President George H.W. Bush was renominated by his party.

