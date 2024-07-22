RNGD Selected as 2024 ENR Texas & Louisiana Contractor of the Year

New Orleans-based construction innovator reports 26% revenue growth, expanded expertise and growing regional footprint.

NEW ORLEANS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RNGD, a national leader in construction services, has earned recognition as the 2024 Engineering News-Record (ENR) Texas & Louisiana Contractor of the Year. This honor underscores the company's impressive revenue growth, expanding expertise, high-profile project work and ongoing commitment to enriching its communities.

New Orleans-based RNGD has been named 2024 ENR Texas & Louisiana Contractor of the Year. RNGD's infrastructure team is currently replacing the bridge over Bayou St. John in New Orleans, a 10-month project that will breathe new life into a vital artery to both the Fair Grounds and City Park from neighboring residences.

RNGD achieved a 26% increase in 2023 revenue, reporting $241 million within the five-state ENR region of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi and Arkansas. The company's total 2023 revenue of $261 million positions RNGD at No. 383 on the ENR 2024 Top 400 Nationwide Contractors list.

"Our founding principles of challenging the status quo and bringing an entrepreneurial mindset to the construction industry have propelled our success," said RNGD Founder and CEO Wesley J. Palmisano. "We want to serve as a catalyst for innovation—in partnership with others—and to be part of a larger movement to improve the way projects are delivered."

Established in 2013, RNGD is among the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast U.S. and recently expanded its geographic footprint with the establishment of regional offices in Nashville, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama.

The company continues to broaden its service offerings beyond its construction management expertise in the building, heavy civil and infrastructure sectors. RNGD also operates divisions specializing in steel fabrication and erection, as well as manufacturing standard prefabricated elements of buildings.

Additionally, RNGD is actively committed to addressing a broad range of social issues, including disadvantaged youth; the future of the architecture, engineering and construction industry; and educational initiatives supporting the next generation of great thinkers and doers. Through the Palmisano Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, the firm has contributed more than $2.1 million to community nonprofit partners and expanded its scholarship program to grow its investment in aspiring design and construction professionals.

Building for the Future

RNGD recently announced a $25 million investment to consolidate its Southeast Region manufacturing operations, training center and corporate headquarters on a redeveloped campus in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana.

Slated for completion in early 2025, the 8-acre campus will include a 30,000-square-foot office building, a 25,000-square-foot training center and an expanded 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. A 1-acre site nearby will function as a construction laydown yard for storing heavy equipment and supplies.

About RNGD



With offices in New Orleans, Nashville and Huntsville, RNGD is a top-tier national leader in construction services and one of the fastest-growing businesses in the Southeast U.S. Since 2013, the company's "renegade mentality" has challenged the status quo and brought an entrepreneurial mindset to the construction industry. Repeatedly honored by Inc. magazine, Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) and Engineering News-Record (ENR), RNGD continues to innovate with renegade thinking and revolutionary results. To learn more, please visit www.rngd.com.

