RNLI Selects SKYDEX as Official Supplier for Critical Shock Mitigating Kneeling Decks for the D Class Lifeboat
04 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET
CENTENNIAL, Colo., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), one of the most renowned maritime organizations in Europe, have officially selected SKYDEX Technologies, Inc. to provide their innovative shock mitigating kneeling decks to protect crews aboard their D Class Lifeboats. The D Class lifeboat is the busiest in the RNLI's fleet, however, due to its compact size and difficult operating environment, the crews aboard these craft are exposed to impacts and whole-body vibration (WBV), causing discomfort and reducing performance. In response, the RNLI launched an initiative to improve craft equipment to better protect their crew.
Share this article