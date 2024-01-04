RNLI Selects SKYDEX as Official Supplier for Critical Shock Mitigating Kneeling Decks for the D Class Lifeboat

"Our organizations share several core values, the biggest being the protection of human life." Post this

Working closely with the RNLI, SKYDEX developed a customized solution to meet the unique needs of the D Class Lifeboat. "Safety is our top priority, but a design has to fulfill our requirements. We needed to find a balance between protecting our crew, comfort and developing a product that allows for critical care such as CPR and other SAR activities," said RNLI's Engineers. With the additional requirements of lightweight and robust, SKYDEX was able to leverage decades of experience designing bespoke and high performing solutions built to withstand the toughest environments on earth.

"We have an unwavering commitment to protecting people and things that matter and are excited for our ongoing work with the RNLI. Our organizations share several core values, the biggest being the protection of human life," said Alvaro Vaselli, President and CEO of SKYDEX. "I was impressed with the rigor of their testing protocol and grateful to have worked closely with the Engineering and Supply team. We have a shared success in producing a solution that has been proven to provide impact reduction and the increasingly important focus on protection from whole-body vibration."

The SKYDEX Shock Mitigating Kneeling Deck underwent significant on-water trials as well as lab-based performance testing at SKYDEX. The combination of this product with other potential craft enhancements in the future has enabled the design team to achieve their risk reduction goals while maintaining a focus on crew performance. The mattress will now be systematically rolled out to D-class lifeboat stations over the course of 2024 and 2025. In addition to the performance benefits brought by the SKYDEX Shock Mitigating Kneeling Deck, both teams at SKYDEX and the RNLI are dedicated to producing sustainable solutions with a focus on products that are built to ensure maximum lifecycle performance.

